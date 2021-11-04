Cop26, the commitment of financial institutions to “Net Zero”? Here are the reports with the investments of Italian banks and insurance companies: always in the name of gas and oil

In Glasgow it was served yet another announcement: up to $ 130 trillion of private capital to reach net zero emissions targets by 2050, through the large family of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero chaired by the former British Central Bank governor Mark Carney. Several NGOs show skepticism while Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group stressed: “We need to focus resolutely on quality of promises made from financial institutions, not just their quantity “. It works that lenders, funds, insurance companies and financial service providers can join the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, baptized in April 2021, by joining the various’net-zero alliances‘created within the various financial sectors and which are now part of the’ family ‘. As explained to Cop26, the adherents undertake to adopt guidelines to achieve net zero carbon emissions by mid-2050 and to provide interim targets by 2030. But the latest data show that the quality is not always that high.

IN THE ‘BIG FAMILY’ – To date, 450 have joined: there are also Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit, who joined GFANZ (together with the smaller Banca Ifis) just about ten days before Cop26 in Glasgow began through their entry into the ‘Net zero banking alliance’ . And Generali is also part of it, first joining the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (in January 2020) and, secondly (in July 2021), the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance. Just today Urgewald, ReCommon, Greenpeace and 18 other civil society organizations publish the Global Oil & Gas Exit List (GOGEL), database on the activities of 887 oil and gas companies, which represent more than 95% of global hydrocarbon production. “Based on the latest data analyzed, Eni ranks in the top 20 of global oil and gas producers and, through its subsidiary Vår Energi, in the top 10 of companies that exploit the resources of the Arctic Region, especially with oil platforms in the sea. of Barents ”explains Luca Iacoboni, Energy and Climate manager of Greenpeace Italy.

ITALIAN BANKS INVEST IN GAS AND OIL – But it also turns out that St. Paul, in 2020 alone, invested in six of the eight fossil fuel companies which appear in the three main GOGEL rankings. That is the top twenty of hydrocarbon producers, the top twenty of companies that intend to expand their business and the top twenty of those that have spent the most money in researching new hydrocarbons. “ExxonMobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, BP, Chevron and Equinor benefited from investments of 604 million euros by Intesa Sanpaolo” he comments Simone Ogno by ReCommon. While on the strictly Italian front in 2020 alone, the main Italian bank granted loans to ENI for € 866 million and investments of € 183 million. “The only ones positives of this update concern the coal – Ogno continues – given that the definitive closure of Sao Paulo’s relations with companies operating in the extraction sector is planned by 2025. Added to this is also the stop of all financing for those companies that plan to expand their business through new installed capacity or with the construction of new coal-fired thermal power stations ”. With regard to Unicredit, on the other hand, as already underlined by Greenpeace and ReCommon “despite a position on the coal sector recognized as among the most advanced at international level, although not exempt from loopholes “the commitments relating to the oil & gas sector, taken in November 2019, they are still very weak. Between 2016, the year of entry into force of the Paris Climate Agreement, and 2020, UniCredit granted 5 billion euros to the main companies engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas from new fields. Eni, Total and Repsol benefited above all.

THE DOUBTS OF RECLAIM FINANCE – “Intesa’s recent participation in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, part of the broader Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero coalition – presented just yesterday at COP26 by the UN special envoy for finance and climate Marcus Carney – risks being the umpteenth operation of greenwashing of the banking group, as well as of clearly show the limits of these platforms financial, with opaque objectives and no binding commitment to the climate ”commented the two organizations. Even before the announcement, the French NGO Reclaim Finance had questioned Carney’s strategy in a study, from which it emerged that out of six ‘net-zero alliances’ analyzed, none imposed a stop on investments in fossil fuels, the limit tracked by the International Energy Agency to stay below 1.5 ° C. On the other hand, the traditionally conservative (and close to the fossil industry) IEA, last May, denounced the trend of private finance. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero has made it known that it has made new commitments, for example to adopt procedures for the removal of members who do not follow the same objectives and to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuel investments. But, following the announcement, Reclaim Finance executive director Lucie Pinson defined the recently announced commitments as “Fried air”, Calling on the industry to implement“ concrete cuts in the financing of oil, gas and coal that we really need ”.

THE DISINVESTMENT OF GENERALI, BUT TOO SLOW ON COAL – But in the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero there are also insurance companies but, according to the latest analyzes, those that adhere seem to be the most virtuous, albeit with different limits. In these hours, the fifth edition of the report ‘Insuring Our Future: The 2021 Scorecard on Insurance, Fossil Fuels and Climate Change’ was published, promoted by the Insure Our Future campaign which also includes ReCommon and Greenpeace, which classifies the 30 main companies insurance companies worldwide by evaluating their underwriting and investment policies in fossil fuels. The analysis shows that the almost definitive divestment from coal is led by the European sector. Since 2017, 33 insurance companies have withdrawn their support for the most climate-impacting fossil fuel. Of these, ten have been added in the last year. At the same time, however, it is worrying that insurance companies continue to finance oil and gas expansion. Among those analyzed in the report is the Italian Generali Insurance which, while positioning itself ateighth place in the ranking (where the former are the most virtuous), together with the Australian Suncorp and the French Axa it stands out from other insurance companies for divestment commitments hired with respect to new oil and gas production projects. A positive step, partially offset by the coal policies del Leone di Trieste, considered by the report still incomplete with respect to the choices, linked to all fossil fuels, of European and international competitors such as Allianz and Axa.