Cop26, the day when there was talk of money. “Private finance is in the front row” – Corriere.it
Commitment of 450 international groups to support vulnerable countries. The role of philanthropists
GLASGOW Yesterday in Glasgow we began to see the color of money: and it wants to be green. At Cop26 was the day of finance: iBritish Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak promised to do the Great Britain the world’s first financial center aligned to zero emissions.
But above all it has put on the table the commitment of 450 groups based in 45 countries with one goal: to allocate 40% of the world’s monetary resources to the fight against heating. The tool is the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (Gfanz), led by Mark Carney, the Canadian former governor of the Bank of England: in its arsenal there are over $ 100 trillion to finance the ecological transition over three decades.
Contributing will be investment funds, pension funds and banks, with groups such as HSBC, Bank of America and Santander. We now have the necessary equipment – Carney said – to move climate change from the fringes to the forefront of finance, so that every financial decision will take it into account. The former governor will be joined by Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor tycoon, leads the Alliance.
But the question of money risks inserting another element of discord at COP. The rich countries had already promised to allocate 100 billion a year to the green transition in developing countries: it now appears that this goal will only be achieved in 2023. And this has not been taken well by potential recipients. It is true that Japan has announced a further outlay of 10 billion in five years: which has enabled the American climate envoy John Kerry to say that the 100 billion target will be met as early as next year. But the skepticism has not completely dissipated.
Philanthropy comes to the rescue: with an initiative sponsored by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, the charitable foundations of the Rockefellers, Jeff Bezos and Ikea have promised to fill the gap left by governments in aid to less developed countries.
But there is more: because vulnerable nations would like to obtain compensation for the loss and damage caused by climate change. And so far only Scotland has promised to do this. It is clear that governments cannot do it alone: as COP26 president Alok Sharma pointed out, developed countries must unleash the trillions required in private investments to protect against the devastating effects of climate change.
