Cop26, the day when there was talk of money. “Private finance is in the front row” – Corriere.it

Commitment of 450 international groups to support vulnerable countries. The role of philanthropists

FROM OUR SEND

GLASGOW Yesterday in Glasgow we began to see the color of money: and it wants to be green. At Cop26 was the day of finance: iBritish Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak promised to do the Great Britain the world’s first financial center aligned to zero emissions.

But above all it has put on the table the commitment of 450 groups based in 45 countries with one goal: to allocate 40% of the world’s monetary resources to the fight against heating. The tool is the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (Gfanz), led by Mark Carney, the Canadian former governor of the Bank of England: in its arsenal there are over $ 100 trillion to finance the ecological transition over three decades.

Contributing will be investment funds, pension funds and banks, with groups such as HSBC, Bank of America and Santander. We now have the necessary equipment – Carney said – to move climate change from the fringes to the forefront of finance, so that every financial decision will take it into account. The former governor will be joined by Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor tycoon, leads the Alliance.