Cop26, the draft of the final agreement is already on the downside (the 2050 target becomes “around mid-century”) and with alibis for the big polluters

You are asked to quickly delete the subsidies to fossil fuels and reference is also made several times to the main objective indicated by science, namely “to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to the 2010 level, to reach net zero around the middle of the century” as explained by 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The problem is the dates (despite the ‘quickly’) and the holds that are supplied to countries that are not there to accelerate. For this reason, already in the first draft of the COP26 final document, a more extensive elaboration of what are the proposals of the presidency of the Conference of the parties and which will now be the basis for negotiation between the countries participating in the talks, remains as in the final document of the G20 in Rome that reference to net zero emissions “around the middle of the century” instead of “2050” as science demands. For this reason, exactly as in Rome, the long-term global objective of keeping the average global temperature increase “well below 2 degrees from pre-industrial levels” does not disappear, while continuing efforts to limit the increase in temperature at 1.5 degrees centigrade from pre-industrial levels. It is clear that the powers that will run more will set the latter as a threshold (to which reference is made, inviting the various actions), but leave that “well below 2 degrees”Is a foothold for those who are choosing not to run. And among these, there are also countries that are among the biggest polluters and are growing the most. One thing (the mid-century reference for net zero emissions) is linked to the other (the maximum temperature rise limit) explains the IPCC well in the report of last August: “Staying below the threshold of 1.5 ° C it will only be possible with one immediate decrease of greenhouse gas emissions, reaching net CO2 emissions of zero in the middle of the century “. And they know it even in Glasgow: “It requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions”.

THE GREEN: “IRRESPONSIBLE HYPOCRISY” – For the executive director of Greenpeace International, Jennifer Morgan “The task of this conference has always been to limit the temperature increase to within 1.5 ° C, but if the text is not changed it means that the world leaders simply want postpone the goal to next year”. On the fossil fuel front, then, we need to see what will happen in the next few hours: “Producer countries such as Saudi Arabia and Australia will work to weaken this part of the text before the conference closes.” For the co-spokespersons of Europa Verde, Angelo Bonelli and Eleonora Evi “The final draft decision of the UN climate conference in Glasgow is an act of irresponsible hypocrisy full of conditionals and in which all the ’emphasize the urgency’ or ‘urge’ to do result in a series of unacceptable postponements that do not lead to any definitive decision, not even that of identifying a date on the stop to fossil sources, the first responsible of the climate crisis “. And they report the European data: “Using the IPCC data, the Climate Action Tracker estimates that to be in line with the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees centigrade, the European target should be a cut of 65% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels “.

THE DRAFT DOCUMENT – Yet, the draft “acknowledges that the impact of climate change will be much lower with a temperature increase to 1.5 C” and that “this requires significant and effective action from all sides in this critical decade”. In fact, in the document, countries are exhorted a “Revisit and strengthen” the targets by the end of 2022 reduction of emissions for 2030 in their national action plans, precisely with the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. Parties are urged to consider further opportunities to reduce “non-carbon dioxide” greenhouse gas emissions, and to accelerate the phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies. And the importance of “nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches, including protecting and restoring forests, in reducing emissions and protecting biodiversity”, but also the role “that the knowledge and experience of populations indigenous people can play ”against climate change. States are therefore urged to actively involve indigenous peoples in the implementation of climate action. Speaking of forests and indigenous people “in Glasgow, we saw a lot of hypocrisy with Bolsonaro signing to stop deforestation by 2030 when he passed the law”Marco Temporal‘that evicts indigenous peoples to destroy the Amazon forest “add the Greens, also citing the cases of China (which opens new coal mines) and the Germany “Which expands the Garzweiler mine, razing two small towns to the ground”.

FINANCE, STRIGLIATO BUT WITHOUT AMBITIOUS GOALS – In the document, a large chapter is devoted to finance “with the promise to deliver 100 billion dollars to poor countries, so far never arrived, while the costs of armaments in the world have reached 2 trillion dollars ”accuse the Greens. The document “notes with regret” that not even the target of 100 billion per year by 2020 “has been achieved” and stresses the need “for an increase in the support of the parties to developing countries, beyond the objective of mobilizing 100 billion dollars a year “. We welcome “the increased commitments made by developed countries” for the aid fund for least developed countries envisaged by the Paris Agreement, commitments which aim “to reach the 100 billion dollar target by 2023 at the latest. ‘year ”, as estimated by the OECD. In particular, we cite the 413 million US dollars (“which considerably exceeds its mobilization target”). In the draft, very vaguely, the developed countries are urged “to urgently increase theirs climate finance forecasts for adaptation, so as to respond to the needs of developing countries ”and“ the private sector, multilateral development banks and other financial institutions are asked to improve the mobilization of finance ”. For Tracy Carty, head of Oxfam’s Cop26 delegation, the draft “is too weak” and “fails to respond to the climate emergency that millions of people are facing, who today live in unprecedented extreme weather conditions and are pushed further into poverty. “. There are only two days left to negotiate a better deal. “One who undertakes – he concludes – to increase funding for adaptation to 50 percent by 2025”.