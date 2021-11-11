Cop26, the draft of the point-by-point negotiations and the historic US-China agreement against the climate crisis: what happened today in Glasgow

It is the day of transport at COP26, but all day we have been talking about the draft of the negotiations. On the Conference website the document was published at 5:48 am: the talks between the 200 countries went on all night, demonstrating that both Alok Sharma (COP26 president) and Boris Johnson are putting pressure on the parties so that something is done before November 12th. The risk of the summit turning out to be a failure is around the corner, and the two try to take cover also in light of the media coverage that the event is receiving. To leave nothing to chance, the British Prime Minister returned to the Scottish Event Campus in person – this time by train.

@BorisJohnson

What the first drafts of the negotiations say

There is some progress, but the results are now disappointing. All activists, analysts and various bodies, from Oxfam to Geenpeace, have criticized the lack of ambition of the document released before the Scottish dawn.

From the Twitter profile of the Executive Director of Greenpeace International

Here, in three points, what are the fundamental parts of the draft:

Although the need to make every possible effort not to exceed the increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius is reaffirmed, and although the IPCC advice is explicitly recognized, the COP26 is not making progress for now compared to that of Paris in 2015. The limit remains 2 degrees Celsius.

Source: Draft CMA decision proposed by the President

Confirming the fact that the node of 2050 as the deadline for achieving zero emissions is anything but shared, the draft speaks only of 2030. All the 200 countries involved recognize that there is a need to reduce the greenhouse gas levels of the 45% by 2030 and to reach net-zero around the «middle of the century». It is not known whether it will be 2050, 2060 (as China and Russia demand) or 2070 (as India wants).

Source: Draft CMA decision proposed by the President

As for fossil fuels – gas, oil, coal – the only reference at the moment is point 37 of the chapter on Mitigation. Although this is a debut (it had never happened before a fossil source was put in black and white), there is still little left: the only big three coal is mentioned, but no date is indicated by which to eliminate it. The only opening is the call for a “gradual removal” of funding for fossil industries.

Source: Draft CMA decision proposed by the President

Despite the announcements of the past 10 days, the draft does not mention either the agri-food industry or methane.

As for the funds for adaptation, the agreement reaffirms the commitments made in Paris and puts on paper the new investments of 350 million dollars for the Adaptation Fund and 413 million dollars for the Least Developed Countries Fund.

What happened today

There was talk of transport in Glasgow. But only about cars, airplanes and ships: there is little or nothing in the pot on how to implement alternative transport (bicycles, public transport and pedestrians). Electric cars are the stars of the moment, despite the fact that the materials for their batteries have little eco-friendly. In any case, Italy pulls itself out of both fronts: the news coming from Glasgow is that our country will not adhere to the commitment made by other states for a goodbye to fossil fuel cars by 2035.

The names of the day are Sharma and Johnson, who held two press conferences. The COP president said he was pushing “very hard” to increase funding for adaptation for the countries most prone to the climate crisis. “I still intend to close the conference at the end of Friday,” he said. “Everyone has to compromise.”

The US-China agreement

In the evening, the United States and China surprisingly announced a collaboration to fight the climate crisis. The Chinese envoy for climate, Xie Zhenhua and the American one, John Kerry, organized a press conference to present the historic agreement and to announce to the audience that they have formed an alliance to fight a common enemy: climate change. The extent of the news immediately hit the UN conference with a positive air and reinvigorated hopes for the success of COP26. The goal of keeping the temperature rise below one and a half degrees compared to pre-industrial levels, considered by the British presidency the distinction between success and failure, now seems closer.

The tweets of the day

Alok Sharma announces the publication of the draft.

Treating the climate emergency like the global health crisis. Today 14 activists, including Greta Thunberg, launched a petition to be presented to Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, to urge him to face the climate crisis with the same resolve with which Covid has been tackled so far.

Photo of the day

EPA / ROBERT PERRY | British Premier Boris Johnson on arrival at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, 10 November 2021.

Johnson arrives in Glasgow to take home his plan: to make the UK the world leader in ecological transition. Although it will not join the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, the new international alliance launched today at COP and which aims to put an end to new oil and gas-based projects. For now, Denmark and Costa Rica (who hold the presidency) have signed up with Sweden, France, Wales, Ireland, Quebec, Greenland, California and New Zealand.

The video of Open

</p> <p>Your browser does not support the iframe tag</p> <p>

Cover image: EPA / ROBERT PERRY

Read also: