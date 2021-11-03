Cop26, the extraordinary speech by 95-year-old documentary maker David Attenborough that captured world leaders

“In my life I have witnessed a terrible decline. In yours you could see a splendid recovery” On the podium of COP 26 in Glasgow, the great naturalist David Attenborough, 95, invites world leaders to do the fight against climate change ” an opportunity to create a fairer world “. “You must not do it out of fear, but out of hope”, an industrial revolution supported by sustainable innovation must be launched, using “nature as an ally”. Is our world “destined for the end?” Asked the documentary maker, saying he was certain that it is still possible to back down, because “after all, we are the greatest problem solvers on the planet”. “It comes down to that,” he said. “People alive now [e] Will the next generation look to this conference and consider one thing: Has that number (the atmospheric CO2 concentration) stopped increasing and started decreasing due to the commitments made here? There is every reason to believe that the answer may be yes. ”Attenborough, who wrote and presented the award-winning nature documentary series“ Life, ”is one of the most respected voices in the environmental movement. He has started working with the BBC. in 1952 and continues to produce films, including “A Life On Our Planet” on Netflix last year, focusing on the environmental destruction he witnessed throughout his life.



