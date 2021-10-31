Cop26, the hottest last 7 years on record – COP26

The annual UN climate conference, COP26, opened this morning at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. At the inaugural ceremony, the president of COP25 in Chile, Carolina Schmidt, handed over the deliveries to the president of COP26, the British Alok Sharma. Also present were Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UNFCCC, the UN Climate Convention that organizes COPs, Hoesung Lee, president of the UN Scientific Committee on Climate Change, the IPCC, and India Logan-Riley, representative of the indigenous peoples.

The last seven years have been the hottest since there are scientific temperature measurements, and 2021 will also be placed between the 5th and 7th place of the ranking.. It supports it the report of the World Meteorological Organization (Wmo), released today at Cop26 in Glasgow. The level of the oceans began to rise faster from 2013: from 2.1 mm per year between 1993 and 2002, to 4.4 mm per year between 2013 and 2021. The acidity of the seas, due to the strong presence of CO2, is today the highest for 26,000 years. “Extreme weather events are the new normal. There is growing scientific evidence that some of these bear the imprint of man-made climate change,” said Wmo general secretary, Petteri Talaas, presenting the report.State of the Global Climate 2021“.

Loading... Advertisements

The World Leaders Summit is scheduled for tomorrow morning. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (Italy hosted the Pre-Cop26 in Milan in September), the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley (representing the countries that risk being submerged by the rise in mari), British documentarian David Attenborough (regular presence at any event in the UK related to climate and environment), United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and Prince Charles of Windsor (replacing Queen Elizabeth, to whom doctors have forbidden to participate for health reasons).