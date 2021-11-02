Cop26, the Israeli minister in a wheelchair left out of the summit: too many architectural barriers

She is the Minister of the EnvironmentIsrael, but yesterday he could not participate in the first day of the Cop26 in Glasgow. The reason is the architectural barriers which made it inaccessible to Karine Elharrar, member of the government and person affected by muscular dystrophy and that for this moves in a wheelchair, to enter the scheduled conference. A fool to which the prime minister of Tel Aviv, Naftali Bennet, And Boris Johnson, head of the government that hosts the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, have tried to remedy by agreeing on the participation of the minister at their meeting today.

According to the Elharrar office, the COP26 organizers prevented her from entering the compound with the vehicle in which she had arrived. She was then offered to use one shuttle but it turned out that this it was not suitable for the transport of people in wheelchairs. At that point, the minister only had to go back to his hotel ad Edinburgh without being able to participate in the summit: “It was one scandalous conduct and it shouldn’t have happened ”, he denounced, adding that he could not reach the goals of his trip to Glasgow. The British Ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, in a tweet he apologized to Elharrar for the accident, while Bennett arranged for his car to be part of his official convoy so that he could easily reach the central area of ​​the summit.