Cop26, the minister in a wheelchair left out of the conference – Corriere.it

The denunciation of the Israeli Karine Elharrar: I waited two hours. British Prime Minister Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Bennett invite you to meet them

Not being able to attend the summit because there is no access for the disabled. happened to the Israeli Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar who yesterday had to leave the COP26 conference in Glasgow, after having tried in vain to access the complex where the delegates meet.

In a television interview with Channel 12, Karine Elharrar, who suffers from muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair and a special vehicle for the disabled to get around, explained how the only access options to the summit were either walking or boarding a shuttle not suitable for a chair. on wheels. I came to COP26 to meet my counterparts around the world and carry out our common fight against the climate crisis, Elharrar tweeted. Sad that the United Nations, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, does not care about accessibility to its events in 2021, he added. But not only. TO Times of Israel the minister’s staff explained how the woman waited for two hours, and was eventually forced to return to her hotel in the Scottish capital Edinburgh, 80 kilometers away.

An official from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s delegation said he had formally complained to the organizers. Bennett said he will not attend today’s meetings if Elharrar cannot access the summit, the official added. UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan tweeted that he deeply and sincerely apologized to the minister. We want a COP summit that is welcoming and inclusive for all, he wrote. Bennett informed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the incident and Johnson invited Elharrar to attend a meeting between the two prime ministers on Tuesday.

