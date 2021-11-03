Cop26, the pact on methane is ready and a global commitment to forests – Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito, sent to Glasgow

US and EU lead over 100 nations: -30% of gas by the end of the decade. Johnson: “Cautiously optimistic.” Biden: “Xi was wrong not to come”

“I am cautiously optimistic”: this is how Boris Johnson summed up the state of affairs at the end of the two-day summit of world leaders that opened COP26, the Glasgow international climate conference. We must not “exaggerate with enthusiasm”, the British premier warned, because “There is still a long way to go” and one must “be on guard against false hopes”: but in the press conference before returning to London Boris tried somehow to dispel the clouds that had accumulated over Glasgow. And abandoning himself to the football metaphor, he concluded that if before “we lost 5 to 1” in the match against climate change, now “we have scored a goal or two and maybe we can go to extra time”.

Johnson has some reason: it was announced yesterday an important agreement

to stop deforestation by 2030, an agreement which countries like Brazil and China have also joined; and more than 100 nations have pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30% by the end of this decade. On the first point, that it covers 85% of the world’s forests, there is also a commitment of almost 18 billion euros of public and private funds to recover damaged forests. But perhaps even more important is the agreement on methane: it was signed by 103 countries and includes half of the 30 largest emitters (although there are no China, India and Russia, which are in the top five).







The agreement was particularly desired by the United States and was praised by Joe Biden, who said that “It will cut half of the world’s methane emissions.” The American president made an indirect reference to Greta, praising “the passion of young people and activists, who remind us of our obligations towards future generations”. But he then launched an attack on Chinese leader Xi Jinping, accusing him of the “grave mistake” of not having come to Glasgow: “It is a huge matter and they have left: how can they claim the mantle of leadership? “. Biden, however, also concluded on a note of optimism: in Glasgow the leaders “pressed the restart button”.

In short, in the corridors people are beginning to say that this COP could be a success. On the other hand, it was to be expected that Boris would first ring the death knell, as he had done at the end of the G20 in Rome, and then take credit for having brought the Glasgow conference. to an unexpected goal. From the beginning it was said that it would be difficult to reach an agreement at COP that would commit all countries to reduce harmful emissions in a reasonable time: and in fact China and India arrived at the conference saying that for them the zero emissions target cannot be reached before 2060 and 2070, respectively. Therefore, the aim was rather a series of sector agreements, capable of making it clear that something important has been achieved: and this is what is happening on time. The next few days will confirm this.