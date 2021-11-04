COP26 / “The real solution to the environment comes from a trade war with China”

The work of COP26 continue until November 12 with the Sherpas in search of a final agreement with more stringent commitments, but within the agreements reached by the heads of state and government at the summit on Tuesday: by 2030, a stop to deforestation will arrive, while the he commitment to reduce methane emissions by 30% in the same year was not signed by Russia, China and India. New Delhi, among other things, does not want to zero its emissions before 2070, while Beijing has reiterated that it will reach carbon neutrality, like Moscow, only in 2060, when the agreement between the other countries provides for 2050 as a deadline.

For Francesco Forte, economist and former finance minister, the distinctions of China and India, which are among the most polluting countries in the world, are among the shortcomings of COP26, “together with the scarce concreteness and the great abstraction of programs that have been delayed in time. It must be said, however, that the same abstraction exists on the part of Greta Thunberg: apart from the protest, in fact, it is not clear what her proposal is ».

In the meantime, however, there is a commitment that has found everyone’s agreement against deforestation …

Yes, but that’s not enough, many geographical areas need to be reforested, particularly in South America, but also in Africa and Asia. There are parts of the world where it would be important to produce such an important environmental asset for everyone. Speaking of concreteness, however, I mean something else.

Thing?

There is a lot of talk about renewables, but forgetting the importance of hydroelectricity, which in my opinion is not sufficiently exploited. Photovoltaics, through nanotechnologies, can also have a higher yield, but the problem remains that it does not produce energy at night. Technologies that allow the use of gas to avoid harmful emissions are also ignored. And it seems to me that there are no commitments on efficiency and energy saving. I believe that a winning result can come from a mix of all these measures: more energy, produced in a reasonable way, with fewer emissions. It is obvious, however, that all this has considerable economic costs.

Moreover, if such an action were undertaken only by Europe, it would have little practical results. Without a commitment from countries like China and India, we can’t go far.

This is the real geopolitical problem that emerged clearly from COP26. I believe that India needs to be helped, since it does not have the financial means to make the important ecological transition, which China does. In the case of Beijing, the political will is lacking and it is therefore necessary to put pressure on it to keep its intentions true. In this sense, the best weapon is to begin to impose duties on polluting countries as the EU has hypothesized. The Chinese convince themselves with tariffs.

Basically, the solution to the environmental problem must pass from one trade war?

Exactly.

It will not be painless then, China will not stand by and watch.

In this case, the real problem is that there are many European companies that have invested in China and are making money, for example, by selling cars. And anyone who has invested in China is a friend of the Chinese. We cannot then deny that in Italy there is a “Chinese party”, as well as a Chinese financial presence, from Pirelli to Cdp Reti. There is therefore a not indifferent economic-political question.

In light of this situation, what should Europe do?

Russia has long been China’s rival. I do not understand why Europe is hostile to Russia when it should seek an alliance with her, make agreements precisely in an anti-Chinese key.

Wouldn’t making deals with Moscow upset the United States?

In reality, Americans, especially Republicans, have no particular problems with Russia. In Washington, moreover, it is much more important right now the Pacific question. Stopping China for the US is therefore essential. The problem of Europe is, if anything, another.

Which?

In addition to the ties of some countries, in particular Germany, with China, the problem in Europe is the crisis of political leadership. Merkel is no longer there, a traffic light coalition is expected in Berlin, that is a jumble, Macron is at the end of his mandate, there does not even seem to be a predominance of the EPP anymore and European social democracy is not experiencing a brilliant moment. In fact, therefore, there is no solid political basis under the Brussels technocracy.

There is always talk of Draghi as the new European leader.

It is true that Draghi could emerge as a European leader, but he is not a politician, but a technician who governs thanks to a very heterogeneous majority and with divisions within the same parties that make it up. If, therefore, there is no Europe politically, how does it face China and tackle the political problem of reducing emissions within its borders?

