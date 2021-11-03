Cop26, the turning point in finance: 130 trillion for zero emissions

It is the Finance day of COP 26, the Glasgow climate conference called to accelerate efforts to stop global warming.

The financial climate alliance

Up to 130 trillion dollars from private capital to achieve zero emissions by 2050. This was announced by Mark Carney, former governor of the British Central Bank and now president of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (Gfanz), who will be supported in his work by Michael Bloomberg. It is a coalition of 450 banks, insurers and asset managers representing 45 countries. It could provide the funding needed to achieve carbon neutrality over the next three decades. “Now we have all the necessary conditions – said Carney – to move climate change from the margins to the forefront of finance so that every financial decision takes climate change into account”.

Asset managers contribute $ 57 trillion to the coalition’s total assets. Another $ 63 trillion comes from banks and another $ 10 trillion from pension funds. Among the financial groups registered in the alliance are HSBC, Bank of America and Santander.

The UK finance minister: increase investment for the climate

The work began with the statements of the British Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak. He announced that companies that control around 40% of the world’s assets will comply with the Paris climate agreements, specifically the goal of containing the rise in temperatures by +1.5 degrees. The president of the Scacchiere added that companies will be obliged to publish a “clear and feasible” plan explaining how to proceed with decarbonisation. The obligation will come into effect from 2023.

Implement the ambitions

“We need to recalibrate the economic system to achieve zero emissions and increase public investment in the climate,” said the owner of the Exchequer. London will pledge £ 100 million ($ 136.19 million) to help lower-middle-income countries make the transition. Also announced a new European capital mechanism for issuing green bonds. “Six years ago the Paris Agreement set our ambitions, today in Glasgow we are putting in place the investments we need to achieve them”.

UN: one trillion for poor countries

To fight the climate crisis “we need 1 trillion dollars a year (one trillion) of investments in developing countries,” the UN envoy on finance and climate, Mark Carney, told Cop26 in Glasgow this morning. “It is necessary that international projects are aligned with national projects, and for this reason” new structures of mixed finance, platforms to bring together public and private sectors “are needed.

The third day

Summit filed of heads of state and government, the work of technicians and negotiators continues to arrive at 12 November – closing date – with concrete results: more stringent decarbonisation commitments, guaranteeing the allocation of a fund of 100 billion dollars a year for poor countries by 2023 (it had to start in 2020), define a global carbon market. Meanwhile, the mobilization of private individuals for the green transition has started.

The Paris Rulebook has to be written: the set of rules to apply the Paris Agreement, which aims to contain global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsisu. Meanwhile Greta Thunberg, in Glasgow, has announced a climate strike for Friday morning and a march for Saturday.

The Monetary Fund: right to impose a carbon price

After the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the director of the International Monetary Fund also takes a position on carbon pricing. That is the set of economic instruments created to discourage CO2 emissions. “We believe that imposing a carbon price internationally is important, and that $ 65 by 2030 is a fair and pragmatic price,” said Glasgow Kristalina Georgieva. “The climate crisis is a threat to the stability of financial systems. Green investments, on the other hand, can generate 30 million jobs and an increase in global GDP of 2%”.

Exchange of words between China-Russia-USA

«China wants to establish itself as a world leader and then does not show up at COP26. The same goes for Putin, but let’s go ». These are the words of US President Joe Biden, said at the end of the second day of the conference. Direct message to Chinese leader Xi Jining and Russian President Putin, who have decided not to take part in COP 26.

China’s response is in the same vein: “We didn’t withdraw from the Paris accords,” replied China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun. “China has always seriously supported climate action, unlike the US which” has reversed climate policy many times. ” the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, had justified Xi’s absence from COP 26 in Scotland by explaining it as the impossibility of connecting by video-conference to the summit: Xi has not left the country since January 2020, shortly before the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. He has so far participated in international events only via video links.

Russia also responds to Biden’s accusations of “desertion”: “Russian President Vladimir Putin will inform his US counterpart on Russia’s actions in the fight against climate change during their next contact”. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this. “I am sure that when the two presidents get in touch again, I believe that President Putin will have an excellent opportunity to inform Biden about what we have done in relation to the climate.”

Greta announces new protests

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg has called two protests on Friday and Saturday to coincide with the COP26. “Time is running out. Change will not come from these conferences unless there is strong public pressure from outside, ”Thunberg wrote, inviting him to join Glasgow in the climate strike on Friday. “Let your voice be heard, together we are strong,” wrote the young woman.