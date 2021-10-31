Cop26, the UN report on the leaders’ tables: the last 7 years the hottest ever, already today 1.09 ° C above pre-industrial levels

The past seven years have been the warmest on record since scientific measurements of Earth’s temperature have existed, while rising ocean levels have reached new record levels. This is what emerges from the report State of the Global Climate 2021 World Meteorological Organization (WMO), presented today at COP26 in Glasgow, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change. Scientists, despite the small global declines caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, found that the average temperature in 2021, between January and September, was around 1.09 degrees above the 1850-1900 average, i.e. above the temperatures of the pre-industrial period. The report also shows that the increase in ocean levels has undergone a further surge since 2013. If from 1993 to 2002 the rise in water was equal to 2.1 mm per year, from 2013 until today the height increase of the aquatic areas of the planet has grown by 4.4 mm per year.

“Extreme weather events are the new normal”

Commenting on the data, Petteri Taalas, the secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization, noted that “extreme weather events are the new normal” and there is “growing scientific evidence that some of these are caused by humans.” Taalas, in the course of presenting the data, provided several examples of the extreme and altered weather events caused by climate change that represent the ‘new normal’. “A heat wave in Canada and near the United States has pushed temperatures to nearly 50 degrees. Death Valley in California reached 54.4 degrees during the numerous heat waves in the Southwest of the United States, while many parts of the Mediterranean experienced record temperatures: this exceptional heat has often been accompanied by devastating fires ».

State of the Global Climate 2021 – Forecasts of rising temperatures

Global water problems, from drought to the sudden melting of glaciers

The same changes, negatively, also on the global water front: Since the surveys have existed, for the first time in history it rained rather than snowed on top of the Greenland ice sheet – explained Taalas -. Canada’s glaciers are rapidly melting, the amount of rain that usually falls over several months has fallen within hours in parts of China, and several parts of Europe have suffered severe floods, causing dozens of deaths and billions of damage. . In addition – he continued – for the second consecutive year of drought in subtropical Latin America it has reduced the flow of large river basins and has affected agriculture, transport and energy production ». And the secretary general of the Wmo, at the end of his speech, observed: “With the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we predict an increase in temperatures at the end of this century well above the objectives of the Paris Agreement. . Cop26 is an opportunity to get back on track “

