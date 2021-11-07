Cop26, the video message from the Tuvalu minister to the Glasgow summit: in a suit and tie with water up to his knees

Also Tuvalu, an island state in the Pacific halfway between the Hawaii and theAustralia, participated in the Cop26 on climate change. He did so with a provocative video message from Simon Kofe, Minister of Justice, Foreign Affairs and Communication, to the delegates meeting in Glasgow. The minister, dressed in suit and tie, reads a speech on the risks of rising sea levels submerged in water up to the knees. Behind him, near the flags of Tuvalu and the UN, one of his collaborators is almost submerged: an initiative aimed at making people understand the urgency of the environmental crisis in a territory at risk like the Pacific archipelago.

The “set” of the video message broadcast by public TV, explains the minister, serves to compare the setting of the Scottish summit with “ real life situations where the citizens of Tuvalu have to face the impacts of change climate andrising of the waters everyday”. The contribution will be transmitted on Tuesday to Cop26. Tuvalu are part of the islands together Fiji of the Pacific Ocean Climate Change, Migration and Human Security Program, which addresses the problem of the former climate refugees, migrants fleeing the areas most affected by climate change.