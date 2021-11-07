World

Cop26, the video message from the Tuvalu minister to the Glasgow summit: in a suit and tie with water up to his knees

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Also Tuvalu, an island state in the Pacific halfway between the Hawaii and theAustralia, participated in the Cop26 on climate change. He did so with a provocative video message from Simon Kofe, Minister of Justice, Foreign Affairs and Communication, to the delegates meeting in Glasgow. The minister, dressed in suit and tie, reads a speech on the risks of rising sea levels submerged in water up to the knees. Behind him, near the flags of Tuvalu and the UN, one of his collaborators is almost submerged: an initiative aimed at making people understand the urgency of the environmental crisis in a territory at risk like the Pacific archipelago.

The “set” of the video message broadcast by public TV, explains the minister, serves to compare the setting of the Scottish summit with “ real life situations where the citizens of Tuvalu have to face the impacts of change climate andrising of the waters everyday”. The contribution will be transmitted on Tuesday to Cop26. Tuvalu are part of the islands together Fiji of the Pacific Ocean Climate Change, Migration and Human Security Program, which addresses the problem of the former climate refugees, migrants fleeing the areas most affected by climate change.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Patrick Zaki will be transferred to another prison. The family and activists worried: “We fear it will end up in a worse structure”

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

how it works and what are the benefits – Corriere.it

3 days ago

Terrapiattista no vax dies, already ill he denied covid

1 day ago

«The Secretariat of State prevented the financial controls. We would have avoided scandals »- Corriere.it

4 days ago

“9 billion from the US, we work with Congress” – Corriere.it

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button