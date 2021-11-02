Cop26, there is an agreement to stop deforestation by 2030: Brazil, China and Russia also sign

A commitment worth 19.2 billion dollars to put an end to deforestation by 2030. It will be signed by the world leaders gathered in Scotland, for the COP26. The agreement will be signed today, 2 November, on the third day of the Glasgow conference. In the British press – which anticipated the news – also appeared the comment of the premier of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson: “These great teeming ecosystems, these cathedrals of nature, are the lungs of our planet”.

The agreement takes on a particular significance because, to accept it, there are the governments of 28 countries that have a total of 85% of the world’s forests. Among them, Brazil, China, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Russia. Part of the $ 19.2 billion will go to developing states to restore damaged land, tackle the plague of forest fires and support indigenous communities. An ad hoc fund – worth 1.5 billion dollars, will be dedicated exclusively to safeguarding the second largest rainforest on the planet, in the Congo Basin. Among the various burdens assumed by the signatory nations, there is also the removal from international trade of agricultural products such as palm oil, soybeans and cocoa, the cultivation of which is among the most impacting on the scourge of forest clearing.

Guterres: “Goal of 1.5 degrees is still achievable”

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, through the pages of Corriere della Sera, sends a message of confidence for the fight against climate change: «We are very far from the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius that the world agreed on in Paris. A goal that, science tells us, represents the only sustainable path for our world. But if we reduce global emissions by 45%, compared to 2010 levels, in this decade, the goal is fully achievable ». Guterres believes that “all countries must understand that the old model of development based on coal constitutes a death sentence for their economies and our planet. We need to decarbonise now, in all sectors and in all states. We need to divert subsidies from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and tax pollution, not people. We need to put a price on carbon, and direct these sums towards resilient jobs and infrastructure. It also needs – he adds – that individuals in every society make better and more responsible choices about what they eat and buy and how they travel. It is also necessary that the industrialized world urgently live up to its commitment to invest at least 100 billion dollars a year in climate finance in favor of developing countries – and he concludes -. There is only one road ahead of us. A 1.5 degree future is the only viable for humanity. It is up to the rulers to renew their commitment to this in Glasgow before it is too late. ‘

Read also: