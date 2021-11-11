Cop26, Toyota: “Not all the world is ready for electric cars”

There Toyota, it is known, it is among the car manufacturers that has not signed the commitment of Cop26 to stop the sale and production of endothermic vehicles by 2040. The manufacturer has already argued no to the document, but with Reuters he went further into the merits of the matter: in essence, according to the Nagoya giant, there are still too many areas unsuitable for the development of electric mobility.

The conditions are missing. “Where there is energy and infrastructure for charging, economic conditions and customer availability, we are ready to accelerate and support the transition with appropriate zero-emission vehicles,” said a spokesperson for the House of the Three Ellipses. ” However, in many areas of the world, such as Asia, Africa, the Middle East, there is still no suitable operating environment to promote zero-emission transport. We think it will take longer to make progress. Therefore, it is difficult for us to commit ourselves now to the joint declaration “presented at the Glasgow conference. The agreement was, instead, signed by six builders: General Motors, Ford, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, BYD and Jaguar Land Rover, while companies of the caliber of Volkswagen, Stellantis, BMW, Renault, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai-Kia group and, did not join precisely, of Toyota. Failure to join has raised criticisms and even more questions about the real effectiveness of an agreement which, among other things, has not even been signed by most of the major car-producing countries, including China, United States, Germany, France. , Spain and Italy.

Excessive disparity. The reasons given by Toyota are reinforced by the numbers. Electricity is growing strongly in Europe, China and the United States: in 2020, according to the numbers of the International Energy Agency, sales in the Old Continent stood at 1.365 million units, exceeding the levels of the Country of the Dragon, stopped at 1.3 million, while the US market did not go beyond 300 thousand. In any case, the three geographical areas, together with other advanced countries such as Japan, account for over 90% of the total market. On the contrary, in South America sales did not exceed 20,000 electric, while in Africa they were just over 1,500 and all concentrated in South Africa. The excessive disparity between the various geographical areas was one of the reasons behind the non-adhesion of other manufacturers: for example, even the Volkswagen she is convinced of a battery-powered future for the automotive sector, but she cannot fail to underline that the pace of electric adoption varies too much “from region to region”. Therefore, for CEO Herbert Diess himself, in 2035 it might make sense to use synthetic fuel cars in areas like Latin America.

Impossible to say goodbye to endotherms. Diess therefore pointed out that, globally, it is not possible to completely abandon internal combustion engines by 2030 due to some relevant constraints for an accelerated adoption of electric mobility, including the scarce possibility of satisfying all the demand for batteries. and the difficulty in opening new mines for the extraction of the necessary raw materials: “This is why I believe that the objectives of the European Union (the stop at endothermic for 2035, ed) are already extremely ambitious in themselves. I don’t think we can hit the throttle, ”Diess added, while his counterpart from the BMW, Oliver Zipse, was even more tranchant: “We have not signed the agreement and we do not intend to do so, because, in the current conditions, it will be harmful to the climate. There is too much myopia and I can only strongly warn against of it “. Zipse therefore underlined that in many countries the energy mix and infrastructures will not guarantee the phases following the stop of the endothermic. In fact, in his opinion, in many countries the electricity will not be clean enough and the charging networks will not be sufficient, so people will continue to use the old endothermic. Therefore, BMW will continue to develop diesel and petrol cars, alongside plug-in hybrids, electric and fuel cells, in the belief that “combustion engines must also contribute to climate protection in the future”. Pure the Daimler he expressed skepticism about the targets of the agreement, despite joining it. Its CEO Ola Källenius, in fact, stressed that bans are not the answer to the problem of climate change: “The agreement says that we will work for zero-emission mobility in the main markets by 2035. This is exactly what we are. doing. We shouldn’t talk about bans. “