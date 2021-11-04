Cop26: UN, 759 million people without electricity – COP26

“Energy production is responsible for 2/3 of greenhouse gas emissions, but 759 million people in the world do not have access to electricity, and 2.6 billion do not have clean cooking systems. We need to cut emissions drastically, but we must also provide everyone with clean and reliable energy by 2030 “. The UN special representative for sustainable energy, Damilola Ogunbiyi, said this morning at COP26 in Glasgow.

There is evidence that the goal of staying within +1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century will likely be missed, but even if we do, some impacts of climate change are already irreversible and will accompany us for many decades. So you have to adapt. This was stated by the UN Environment Agency in the sixth edition of the Adaptation Gap Report 2021: The Gathering Storm (Report 2021 on the adaptation gap: the coming storm) presented to COP26 in which it notes that the policies of adaptation to climate change are growing but funding and implementation are far behind.

The adaptation policies envisage priority interventions in various sectors (for example from the management of the territory at a naturalistic level to that of water systems, from the most green hazard maps in the city against excessive heat) to prevent and contain the damage caused by weather events extremes caused by climate change; the mitigation policies, on the other hand, aim to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. The report provides an update on the global status and progress of the adaptation process through three elements: planning, funding and implementation. Unep recalls that “2021 was the year in which climate change clearly manifested itself as a serious threat to humanity, not only in the long term, but in the here and now” and notes that “climate impacts they hit the world with a new ferocity “. The Environment Agency recalls that this year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that there is a greater possibility of a global temperature increase of more than 1.5 degrees centigrade within the next two decades. The current nationally determined contributions (NDC), i.e. the commitments of each state, as foreseen by the Paris agreement are currently pointing towards global warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Thus, “even as the world seeks to step up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – efforts that are still nowhere near strong enough – the growth in climate impacts is far outstripping our effort to adapt,” the Agency warns. for the UN Environment. Adaptation, explains UNEP, “can effectively reduce climate risks, which accelerate with increasing temperatures”. Experts note that “while strong mitigation is the way to lower impacts and longer-term costs, increasing ambition to adapt, particularly with regard to financing and implementation, is key to avoiding gaps. existing ones widen “.