Cop26, what’s behind the Italian rejection of the pact on electric cars – Corriere.it

There Glasgow Conference of the Parties

it is politically very important, not binding. No sanction, if not on their credibility, can oblige the 160 governments gathered in Scotland to respect the promises signed in recent days. Not even that yesterday of twelve countries and federal states to overcome fossil energies (“Beyond oil and gas”, Boga).

However, there is one aspect that makes COP26 relevant specifically for Europeans: the conference and its commitments arrive when the Commission’s bills are already on the table in Brussels, which are binding if approved, to reduce emissions in 2030 by 55% from 1990 levels and zero net emissions by mid-century. It is the “Fit for 55” package. Inevitably, the Glasgow COP has become a test of political orientations on those rules, of what governments think of the approach suggested by Brussels. It was a dress rehearsal of the upcoming negotiation that will decide how hundreds of millions of Europeans drive, feed or warm up.

As for this, the choices ofItaly and of Germany they have all the air of a message sent to Brussels. Yesterday the delegates of Rome and Berlin did not sign the commitment for the a ban on cars with internal combustion engines by 2035. Behind, in transparency, we can read the doubts of the two governments on the Commission’s proposal for a regulation to allow from 2035 only the registration of zero-emission cars. That is, only electric.

Comment Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Development and leader of the government in this match: «We must face the ecological transition with a technologically neutral approach: decarbonisation cannot become synonymous with electricity. In this way we make a path that instead must be rational become ideological ». Undoubtedly, the entire automotive components sector in Italy would risk being swept away by a rapid transition to the electric car, whose engine has very few parts. But Giorgetti seems to be concerned above all that Europe does not preclude sustainable alternatives. “We all want to fight pollution, to live in a healthier and more environmentally friendly world – says the minister – and for this reason we cannot reject other roads in a prejudicial manner”. Giorgetti first of all points to hydrogen cars and continues: “Research and study on other non-fossil fuels must continue, in which our companies are making important investments: they cannot be excluded a priori”.

After all, the car is not the only terrain on which Italy is having a small break with the EU Commission, without however renouncing to cut CO2. Also in agricultural field the proposals from Brussels raise doubts in Rome. And at the last European summit Mario Draghi spoke of the hypothesis of preventing purely speculative investments in green emission certificates on the financial markets: this is also why their price has exploded, said the premier, raising the production costs of many energy-intensive businesses.

The car, however, remains the sector where the negotiation will be the hardest. “The Italian government in Europe must speak clearly and with one voice – says Giorgetti -. The Ministry of Development works to give support to companies, the energy-intensive ones in the first place, in this difficult step to create and develop greater skills that allow the Italian industry to be a driving force and a point of reference for the entire automotive sector. “Let’s not fall into ideological traps: it is of no use to the environment, our industries and consumers.”