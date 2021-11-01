“Cop26 will be difficult, but we can do it”

“We have the opportunity and the duty to make this summit the moment in which humanity began, and I stress began, to defuse the bomb” of global warming. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says this, opening the leaders’ conference at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. “It will be difficult, but we can do it. Let’s get to work, with all the imagination and creativity we have,” he says.

Read also

“The people who will judge us are the children who have not yet been born. If we fail, they will not forgive us. They will judge us with a bitterness and resentment that will eclipse those of today’s climate activists. And they will be right,” he said again. . “Half of the world population is under 30 – he added – the average age of this conclave is 60. It is my firm intention to be alive in 2060: I will be just 94 years old, even if I will no longer be in Downing Street. . But who knows …. “.

“Even though this conference ends with binding commitments for decisive global action, chimneys will continue smoking in industrial areas in two weeks. And grazing cows will continue to belch, even as some New Zealand scientists are teaching them to be more polite. No conference will be able to change it. But even if COP26 may not be the end of climate change, it can and must mark the beginning of the end, “he added.

“We in this room could put hundreds of billions on the plate” to fight climate change, “no doubt. But the market has hundreds of billions: our job now is to work together to decarbonise. It was the private sector. which allowed the UK to end its dependence on coal by becoming the Saudi Arabia of wind. We have the technology, we have the finance: the question for all of us is whether we have the will “to tackle the climate transition, he said. the British Prime Minister according to which “the longer we wait to act” against global warming “the worse it will be and the higher the price we will have to pay when, in the end, we are forced to act. Because humanity has run out of time “to combat climate change.

“We can plant hundreds of millions of trees, a billion, it is not technologically difficult, to counter and reverse the trend of deforestation by 2030 – he continued – we can gradually end the use of the internal combustion engine with fossil fuels by 2035: the The UK will end sales in 2030. We can end the use of coal-fired power plants – we can do it by 2040 for the developing world and by 2030 for the wealthiest nations, “he said.