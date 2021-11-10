Cop26, zero-emission cars on the table by 2035: difficult agreement. China, USA and Germany slow down, Volkswagen and BMW make a wall

At the Cop 26 is the day of transport and, in particular, of the zero-emission vehicles. According to rumors, the goal is to present a global agreement to reset the emissions of the new ones cars and vans by 2040 globally and by 2035 in major markets. An agreement by which the car manufacturers they should commit to selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 (or even earlier). But the negotiations of these days have not been easy at all, as said the Financial Times, according to which they were encountered resistors from China And United States, respectively the first and the second largest car market in the world (on the electric car front there is a head to head between Beijing and Europe), but also from Germany, where they grow full electric e plug-in hybrids, but it goes a long way on synthetic fuels. So, although almost all of them are technologically ready for the transition and some have already set goals, some of the major car manufacturers have also made a wall. Volkswagen, against which Greenpeace Germany has just filed a lawsuit for not having implemented a decarbonization plan in line with the Paris agreements, e BMW they would have said that they will not sign, uncertain the position of Toyota. Instead, they should join General Motors And Volvo, which had already set targets for 2035 and 2030, but also Daimler (which has the goal of 2030, market permitting) e Ford, which by 2040 wants to reach 40% of commercial volumes with battery-powered vehicles.

THE GOALS OF GOVERNMENTS IN THE MAIN MARKETS – On the other hand, last summer in Europe they discussed the proposals presented by the EU Commission in the package ‘Fit for 55 ‘, which will keep the EU Council and the European Parliament busy for a couple of years: from 2035 only new zero-emission cars will be registered. To date the 20.4% of EU emissions come precisely from road transport and now the aim is to reduce the average emissions of new cars by 55% (by 50% for vans) by 2030 and by 100% for both by 2035, compared to 2021 levels. Member States to expand the capacity of charging for electric cars in line with vehicle sales and to install electric charging stations every 60 kilometers and hydrogen refueling stations every 150 kilometers on the main motorways. “A few weeks later, in August, in the Europe of the 35 there was the overtaking of battery-powered vehicles over diesel”, he tells ilfattoquotidiano.it Andrea Poggio, responsible for mobility of Legambiente. “China, which wants to ban combustion car from 2035, however, it leaves the door open to hybrids with a standard under study which, by that date, should allow light hybrid cars not ‘on tap’ to still occupy 50% of the market. Even in the United States it is slow. President Biden he would like that by 2030, 50% of registered cars were electrified, while the Senate wants to cut the resources allocated to the development of the charging network, essential for electric mobility, by 50%. In the meantime, some states, such as California, are moving independently ”.

BUILDERS BATCH CASE AND MAKE ALLIANCES – “All this while the manufacturers, in the US as elsewhere, already ready on the technology front, are asking for huge demands state aid “, explains Poggio. In fact, the banks broke. “At this point it is clear that the market will go in that direction. So they are getting ready – he continues – and, in the meantime, they are beating cash ”. On the other hand, beyond the COP26, several companies have already given themselves a target for the transition to electric cars, even if some manufacturers (such as the Asian ones) invest in electric cars in order not to lose market share but, in fact, they choose not to abandon hybrids. There Volkswagen intends to sell only electric between 2033 and 2035. Greenpeace had asked for a farewell to the internal combustion engine by 2030, which should be the year of BMW, Fiat and Ford. Toyota, on the other hand, from 2022 will only sell hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars, while Honda, Kia and Hyundai they set 2035 as their target, but without saying goodbye to thermal engines definitively.

THE INCENTIVE NODE – But how does the market react to government decisions and incentives? At the end of 2020, Europe overtook China in the sale of electric cars around the world. A due overtaking, according to a report byInternational Energy Agency (IEA), precisely to the commitments of governments. In fact, in 2020, as had already happened in Norway, about twenty other countries have announced or hypothesized the prohibition the sale of cars with internal combustion engines or the obligation to sell only 100% electric or hydrogen fuel cells. At the same time in China the reduction of subsidies for electric vehicles, but at the end of March 2020 it was decided to extend the bonuses for the purchase of electric vehicles by another two years. Thus, in the first quarter of 2021, global sales of electric cars increased by about 140% compared to the same period of 2020, driven by China (half a million cars) and Europe (450 thousand). According to the report, however, governments around the world spend fewer resources in the transition, with incentives that have declined over the past five years. “We must also accompany the phase out objectives with resources, which however go in the right direction”, says Poggio, recalling that “since last August Italy is the only country in Europe to encourage the purchase of petrol and diesel cars and not electric ones, since the money for the cars with the plug has run out ”. For Poggio, what changes mobility “are not bonuses, but industrial policies that must be guided by governments and not by car manufacturers. Changing a country’s energy system to make it possible to move with renewable electricity is not something you do with bonuses or have industries do. You have to transform cities ”.

PRICES AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT – One of the reasons that has hindered the purchase of electric cars in Italy so far is the price, which is affected by the cost of the battery, despite the technological evolution of the last decade, which has caused battery prices to drop lithium-ion battery by 89%. “It is true that an electric car costs more today, but in a few years it will cost much like the combustion car. It will take place in Europe between 2025 and 2027 ”, says Poggio. And then the problem of environmental impact arises, even that linked to the batteries for which it is needed more energy than it would take to produce a combustion vehicle internal. As a study by the NGO explains Transport & environmentHowever, while in use, diesel and petrol cars generate up to three times more emissions than electric ones. The emissions related to batteries, then, would decrease with a share of renewable higher in the electricity generation mix. Most of the batteries today come from China, where electricity produced in coal plants is used “but the cars of the Tesla manufactured in the United States and now also in Europe where, in Germany – adds Poggio – they will be produced in factories that are mainly powered by solar panels. Then the whole life cycle changes ”.

RAW MATERIALS – With respect to the reserves for the use of lithium and cobalt, in Italy the first two battery plants declare that they use those without cobalt, at the center of several international complaints, also for the exploitation of children. “Probably the prevailing batteries will still be lithium batteries – he adds – but alternatives are being studied”. And then there is the question of durability and recycling: “About a year and a half ago we saw that Tesla’s batteries, after 200 thousand kilometers, still have 90% of their initial capacity”. After years of use, electric car batteries can be used by other industries to stabilize the power grid, and after years of use, they can be recycle almost 100 percent.