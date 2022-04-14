COPA Concludes Investigation Into Deadly Shooting of Adam Toledo by Police Officer – NBC Chicago

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability announced Thursday that it has concluded its investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer in Little Village last year.

The agency said it sent its findings to Police Superintendent David Brown, but did not disclose what his recommendations were.

Last month, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she would not file criminal charges against the officer who fatally shot Adam during a foot chase on March 29 of last year.

Officer Eric Stillman shot the teen in the chest after chasing him through an alley near the 2400 block of South Sawyer in Little Village, according to authorities. Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

Stillman’s body camera video shows Adam standing next to a wooden fence with what appears to be a gun in one of his hands behind his back. The officer was across the alley as he yelled, “Let her go!”

In less than a second, Adam dropped the gun and raised his hands as the officer fired. Adam fell to the ground, and the officer called an ambulance and administered first aid.

In announcing that there would be no criminal charges against Stillman, Foxx said the officer “reacted to the perceived threat presented by Adam Toledo.”

Adam’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit the same day Foxx made his announcement, alleging that Stillman “failed to issue clear and direct orders that would have de-escalated the situation.

“Officer Eric Stillman chased, shot and killed 13-year-old Adam without justification,” the lawsuit states.