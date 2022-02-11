Copasir: “From China it threatens to Italy ever stronger, it infiltrates universities and research laboratories”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy is relentlessly subjected to threats to its national security. The most insidious signals come from the economy: forays, infiltrations and aggressive actions to weaken our strategic heritage. They increase every day. The annual report published by Copasir, the parliamentary committee for the security of the Republic chaired by Adolfo Urso (Fdi), is an updated and detailed picture of the economic and financial sectors under attack. From telecommunications to defense, from universities and research to banking groups, a catalog of tasty morsels for the aims of various nations. China in the lead and on a large scale. But also Russia, France, Turkey and Iran, among others.

The infiltration into the scientific world

The report warns: the Chinese are increasingly present “in the academic world and among national start-ups”. They sneak up on market sectors “such as technological innovation”, aiming to “penetrate the entrepreneurial fabric” to “take advantage of the incentives for international scientific cooperation”. They consider our universities “a basin of cultivation of privileged relationships with exponents of the scientific, economic and institutional landscape of our country”. Infiltration into universities takes place in various ways, such as “collaboration agreements between foreign companies, often subject to state control, and Italian universities”. The Chinese offer seems tempting given the “widespread lack of funds for research suffered by Italian universities”. But in this way “in the face of the funding of research activities provided by the private partner, we expose ourselves to the concrete risk of a stolen technology and know-how”. Some foreign companies thus become “a Trojan horse able to circumvent the stakes set by the golden power with respect to penetration into some strategic industrial sectors”.

“China is a strategic opponent”

For our geopolitical balances, Copasir highlights “the unprecedented operational alliance between China, Russia and Iran which, for example, manifested itself with joint naval actions in the Indian Ocean”. Of course, “China poses with an assertive attitude towards the Western bloc but with less ruthlessness than the Russian posture and in sectors, such as the economic one, where constant and slower work will give its long-term results”. To all intents and purposes, therefore, “China is a strategic opponent”. The threats in the telecommunications sector, with Copasir’s proposal to exclude Chinese companies from 5G, are well known. In Washington, the United States government has repeatedly sounded the alarm on sectors of Chinese aggression, including space and smart cities. Mario Draghi’s government evaluates a strengthening of golden power after the case of Alpi Aviation in Pordenone, a company engaged in the construction of high-tech military drones which, through a complex and branched network of shareholdings, has sold 75 percent of the own shares in the control of two major companies attributable to the People’s Republic of China.

The risks for the energy sector

The energy sector “is exposed to worrying threats” and for this “we need a national energy security plan”. Copasir warns: «The system itself presents an intrinsic level of vulnerability due to the dispersion of production sources. The current scenario presents further weaknesses linked to the increase in prices, in particular for gas, which has occurred in recent months and which probably also risks marking the immediate future ». According to the committee, “a national energy security plan is needed, to be adopted with the widest agreement, so that it can remain valid and guide the strategic choices that the country will have to make in this sector in the long term”. Indeed, “an adequate technological and productive autonomy of the country in the energy field is needed, strengthening the national industry and research chains, in collaboration with European and Western partners, in consideration of Italy’s geopolitical position”.

Strengthen economic intelligence

The committee asks “that our country equip itself with economic-financial intelligence in line with the evolution of the operating mechanisms of the national economic-financial system”. Several times, he recalls, the body “has expressed its conviction regarding the strengthening of this particular branch of intelligence which has assumed a crucial value”. An approach “already partially implemented” following “some recent changes made to the regulation governing the order and organization of the Aisi”. With the direction, coordination and supervision of the authority delegated by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, prefect Franco Gabrielli, there is in fact a decree to strengthen the economic intelligence action of the agency led by Mario Parente . The competence of economic intelligence abroad to protect our companies remains carried out by the Aise directed by Gianni Caravelli.