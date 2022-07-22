Copenhagen Cowboy will be the title of Nicolas Winding Refn’s first series for Netflix

Nicolas Winding Refn is one of today’s most controversial directors and one who has built up an important base of fans and critics who appreciate his style and his stories full of violence and neon colors. The creator rose to fame thanks to his Pusher trilogy – 81%, starring a then unknown Mads Mikkelsen, and here all his points of narrative interest were already clear. Eventually, Hollywood knocked on his door and the transition made from Drive, The Escape- 93% was very successful. The small screen also captured her interest and in 2019 she premiered Too Old to Die Young- 60% for Amazon Prime. Refn has been working on a mystery series for Netflix for some time and we finally have news about it, including the title: Copenhagen Cowboy.

Keep reading: Study reveals that Netflix is ​​in last place of satisfaction among streaming services

Refn had an approach to a new public thanks to The Most Dangerous Prisoner – 76%, starring Tom Hardy, which caught the attention of specialists, but it was his alliance with Ryan Gosling that bore the most fruit. After Driveboth returned to work together in Only God Forgives – 41%, one of his most debated and controversial titles. For some fans it is his most consistent and best-achieved work, but for others it is a stumble in his career and a repetition of clichés. The most significant thing about this stage is that Gosling found a very important influence that marked his first film as a director called Lost River- 30%.

The Neon Demon – 57% is considered her most accessible and clear film, and Elle Fanning’s work was praised by critics and audiences. Although the story may seem superficial when dealing with the world of modeling, it does so from several mystical and perverse angles that work very well to exemplify the way in which the medium eats alive all those who step on that promised land looking for a path of salvation. and empowerment. With Too Old to Die Youngstarring Miles Teller, Refn proved that, unlike other directors, he could adapt his style for a serial story.

Of course, Netflix was soon looking for him to form an alliance that would benefit both parties. Although the information has not been made public, it is said that the director signed a contract to develop more stories with the support of the streaming platform. This procedure sounds logical, since the company has tried to create a private circle of creators to generate exclusive content of better quality.

You may also like: Netflix creator praises Stranger Things for avoiding massive subscriber loss

dead line confirms that the aforementioned Refn series will be titled Copenhagen Cowboy and that it will be released sometime this year, although it does not yet have a confirmed date, which could change in the coming days. Something that excites those who are more familiar with the director’s work is that it is a project that takes him back to his roots in Copenhagen, an emotion that he also shares:

With Copenhagen Cowboy, I return to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my ever-evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.

Miu will be played by Angela Bundalovićbest known for playing Beatrice in the series The Rain – 88%, also from Netflix. Refn hopes that the start of his deal with Netflix is ​​a good one and proves to be successful:

Collaborating with Netflix and bringing this series to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience on every level. I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term is born: Netflix Winding Refn.

Although the story is still being kept under wraps and we haven’t seen any official trailers of any kind, the initial synopsis explains that Miu will be a heroine traveling through the city’s dangerous criminal underworld in a series that hopes to exploit all the elements of film noir. and the thriller. Copenhagen Cowboy It will have six episodes and will feature the participation of Andreas Lykke Jorgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinović, Michael Bertelsen, Mads Brugger Y Lola Corfixendaughter of Nicolas Winding Refn.

don’t leave without reading: PETA denounces Nicolas Winding Refn for slaughtering a pig on the set of his new series for Netflix