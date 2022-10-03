Coperni fashion show: Bella Hadid gets a dress sprayed on her skin during Paris Fashion Week

On September 30, 2022, famous supermodel Bella Hadid mesmerized onlookers at the Coperni fashion show in Paris. By magic, the sister of Gigi Hadid was sprayed with a long custom-made dress in the middle of the parade during Paris Fashion Week.

This is one of the Paris Fashion Week shows that will forever be remembered. After creating an antibacterial jersey that protects against UV, Arnaud Vaillant and Sebastien Meyer, the founders of the Coperni brand have a sense of ambition. The brand, in vogue mainly this year thanks to its mini Swipe mini bag – from €395 – once again created the effect of surprise during its fashion show, this September 30, 2022. While the spring/summer 2023 collection had just To be presented in the Textiles room of the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris, the brand initiated an unprecedented artistic performance during its show. Highly anticipated, the famous model Bella Hadid brings the Coperni fashion show to a close. Lightly dressed in a nude thong and topped with a wet bun, the sister of Gigi Hadid advances the high text before stopping in front of a team of professionals who create, on their own skin, a dress like a second skin.

First perceived as paint, it is actually a component made from cotton fibers. This brand new material was imagined and conceptualized by the company “Manufacturer” founded by the Spanish designer and scientist, Manel Torres. After taking several postures so that the material adheres perfectly to her fair skin, Bella Hadid finally transforms.

In just a few minutesthe material changes appearance and the Dior muse hypnotizes the crowd in a immaculate white dress creates on the spot and in record time. Just a few scissor cuts will be enough for the dress to be perfectly fitted and in line with the brand’s DNA. A magic trick in the middle of the Paris Fashion Week parade!

© Agency / Bestimage

Photo credits: Agency / Bestimage