copies his daughter Dakota’s haircut at 65

Melanie Griffith She is one of the warmest actresses on the international scene. Her voice, her warmth, her round face with blonde blue eyes… she always plays a good girl, a fighter with a good heart, the girlfriend of the main character or a mother of a family with personality. Unfortunately Hollywood no longer calls her. to their 65 years there are only roles for Meryl Streep or Glenn Close. His multiple cosmetic surgery operations do not help. She has had health problems and the scalpel has just taken her away from the screens. But she has cinema in her blood, her mother is the great tippi hedren (92 years old) and her daughter with Don Johnson is the spectacular dakota johnson (33 years old), famous for the saga 50 shades of gray.



Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson GTRES

Mother and daughter, Melanie and Dakota, together. Wonderful, actresses, telegenic, beautiful with a magnet for the camera. And now Melanie, who admires her daughter, wants to be like her and copy hairstyle and haircut. He does it for the premiere of the latest film of halloween ends from the saga of the murderer Michael Myers with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising his role. On the red carpet Melanie Griffith reappeared with a very rejuvenating cut. This is the new and rejuvenated Melanie, like her daughter.

Melanie Griffith GTRES



Melanie Griffith on the red carpet of Halloween ends, GTRES

digital Glamor explains that during the world premiere of Halloween Ends in Los Angeles, Melanie has worn a beautiful chest-length hair styled with very natural waves and open bangs. This is not a trend haircut. It’s not the bob cut that comes out everywhere, like Queen Camila’s “It is the hair that all women have worn at least once in their lives because it is flattering – it frames the face and softens the features – and simple. A classic. The Chanel nº5 of cuts”. This was the wonderful Melanie Griffith as a young woman, before Antonio Banderas and Don Johnson, with any hairstyle she did. Everything was fine:

Melanie Griffith. Young and lovely. pic.twitter.com/4653xFwCrg — The Antiquarian (@EdMcClellan11) August 21, 2022

This is one of the most tragic. Such a pretty woman (eleven)😟 Melanie Griffith.

Banderas (her ex) allegedly told her to stop or he’d leave her. I have left her! pic.twitter.com/i5G90NivEO — Maggie (@MaggieMobrules) October 13, 2022

So many great ones, but have a soft spot for this family.

I did Dakota’s high school graduation party and we ALL fell a little in love with Melanie Griffith and I’m sorry but Tippi Hedren is ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/B57K892IiR — PRO-ABORTION in LA (@BOOBSPACE) August 23, 2022

A postcard family. Only Antonio Banderas is missing, who as an actor is worse than the four in the photo; Don, Dakota, Tippi and Melanie. And yes, his hairstyle suits him perfectly.