“Copland”, perhaps the best of Mangold’s many good films? – Free Daily
COPLAND
With Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel. Directed by James Mangold. USA production 1997. Duration: 1 hour and 45
THE PLOT
Copland (land of cops) is a suburb of Jersey City so called because the majority of the population is made up of cops. In theory it should be a model neighborhood. Basically it’s a gangsters place. Because the cops who live there have put us on a kind of local mafia, exploiting the total impunity that comes from having only cop friends for neighbors. The only honest man in the place is a clumsy, half-deaf sheriff (Stallone). But when his colleagues exaggerate, even the clumsy rebels and aided by another good cop (De Niro in a short and cheeky hustler) ends up cleaning up Copland.
WHY SEE IT
Because it is perhaps the best of Mangold’s many beautiful films (“That Train to Yuma” “Le Mans”). The best because it is the most felt by the director, who grew up in a Copland-like neighborhood and really wanted to film it. He did it when they gave him a Mr. cast (Ray Liotta, Annabella Sciorra, Cathy Moriarty are also there).