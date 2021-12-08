“Copland”, perhaps the best of Mangold’s many good films? – Free Daily

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





COPLAND

With Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel. Directed by James Mangold. USA production 1997. Duration: 1 hour and 45

THE PLOT

Copland (land of cops) is a suburb of Jersey City so called because the majority of the population is made up of cops. In theory it should be a model neighborhood. Basically it’s a gangsters place. Because the cops who live there have put us on a kind of local mafia, exploiting the total impunity that comes from having only cop friends for neighbors. The only honest man in the place is a clumsy, half-deaf sheriff (Stallone). But when his colleagues exaggerate, even the clumsy rebels and aided by another good cop (De Niro in a short and cheeky hustler) ends up cleaning up Copland.

WHY SEE IT

Because it is perhaps the best of Mangold’s many beautiful films (“That Train to Yuma” “Le Mans”). The best because it is the most felt by the director, who grew up in a Copland-like neighborhood and really wanted to film it. He did it when they gave him a Mr. cast (Ray Liotta, Annabella Sciorra, Cathy Moriarty are also there).