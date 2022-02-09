Coppa Italia: 2-0 to Roma, Inter in the semifinals – Football

Inter forgets the burning defeat in the derby and returns to racing, knocking Roma out in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, on the evening of Josè Mourinho’s return to San Siro as a great ex. Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri need only two goals, one in time and both of great workmanship, signed by another ex like Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez, to find the success that propels them into the semifinal, where they await the winner of the match between Milan and Lazio. A match in which Inter pushes on the accelerator in the first half and controls without excessive suffering in the second half, thanks to a Roma that is limited to a few sortie but not managing to create big headaches for Handanovic. Also because the challenge puts itself on ideal tracks for Inzaghi’s men right from the start, given that Dzeko takes less than two minutes to break the deadlock, beating Rui Patricio with a right-footed shot on Perisic’s cross, taking advantage of a lightness from Smalling. . Inter continued to push, with Barella hitting the crossbar from distance while Dzeko and Skriniar nearly doubled their heads, all during the first 10 minutes of play. Roma needed a few minutes to recover, with a first reaction signed by Karsdorp, whose cross was deflected by D’Ambrosio just above the crossbar. Shortly after, however, the Giallorossi have the best opportunity to equalize, when Abraham takes advantage of a distraction by the Inter defense to serve Zaniolo, who however kicks too centrally and finds Handanovic’s response. But it is only a flash, because Inter then lowers the pace and just checks. Bad news for Inzaghi comes just before half-time, when Bastoni is knocked out due to a sprained trauma to his right ankle to be evaluated, especially in Liverpool, also in light of the defender’s two-day suspension in the league due to post-derby chaos . In the second half, Rome tries but without too much conviction. So Handanovic is forced to get his gloves dirty only for a low exit on Zaniolo and for a long distance shot by Oliveira. At the restart, Inter found spaces and Barella almost doubled with a right from outside on which Rui Patricio overtook himself. The Giallorossi goalkeeper, however, can do nothing about Sanchez’s shot, who finds the doubling with a deadly right that slips into seven. In the end, as the defeat and elimination were not enough, Mourinho also loses Abraham, due to a muscle problem, while Inter manages the result and flies to the semifinals.