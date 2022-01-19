Coppa Italia, Catanzaro ko at home. In the final there goes the Padova

CATANZARO-PADOVA 0-1

Markers: 10’pt Bifulco

CATANZARO (3-5-2): Nocchi; De Santis, Martinelli, Fazio; Bjarkason (34’st Bayeye), Welbeck, Cinelli (34’st Verna), Sounas, Vandeputte; Bombagi (34’st Curiale), Vazquez (22’st Porcino). Available Branduani, Romagnoli, Talarico, Gatti, Viotti. Herds Vivarini

PADUA (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kirwan, Curcio, Ajeti, Gasbarro; Della Latta, Hraiech, Germano (26’st Vasic); Jelenic, Santini (18’st Terrani), Bifulco (18’st Chiricò). Available Fortin, Gherardi, Cabianca, Gasparini, Vasic, Andelkovic, Valentini, Miccoli. Herds Pavanel

Referee: Marco Acanfora of Castellammare di Stabia. Assistants: Emanuele Bocca from Caserta and Ivan Castallo from Frosinone. Fourth Official: Claudio Petrella from Viterbo.

Note: spectators 1492 Expelled Fazio and Curiale Ammonites: Vazquez, Donnarumma, Bombagi

Catanzaro fails to hit the cup: at the “Ceravolo” it is Padua who triumphed in the semifinal and won the last act of the competition thanks to a goal from Bifulco. For the eagles the approach was too soft at the start but in the long run the Venetians were able to be preferred, even before the double numerical superiority.

CHRONICLE – Hypotheses of the eve fully confirmed on the Giallorossi front with the delivery of the keys to the midfield to Cinelli and the launch from the beginning of the Vazquez-Bombagi couple in front. Padua starts with few changes: the most significant is the exclusion of Terrani from the starting eleven with the advancement of Bifulco on the offensive line.

First half – Just this move proves decisive: in the tenth in fact the Venetian attacker is quick to take advantage of a hole in the right chain of the hosts, to creep into the area, and from two steps to beat Nocchi for the advantage. A cold shot for the eagles who, to be honest, not too well had approached the first few minutes. At the twenty-fifth opportunity that warms the minds with the obvious blunder of Donnarumma who blocks the ball with his hands outside the area: the referee sees, warns only and grants the punishment from the limit that Bombagi then does not exploit by shooting by force alone on the barrier. However, the episode produced a positive change of pace for Vivarini’s men who severely committed the reflexes of the red and white goalkeeper on the 28th with a paw from Martinelli. They pour out in front of the search for a draw and fatally they also discover themselves freeing grasslands for the opponents on the restart. At the thirty-second Bifulco tries to replicate his personal sharpness, still escaping the scorers, but this time meeting Nocchi on his way. At the end of the fraction the forcing of the eagles becomes heavy – three occasions for Bombagi – the result, however, does not fall apart and we go to the interval on zero to one.

Giallorossi study after the Italian Cup. Appointment at 6.45 pm

Second half – At the resumption the Catanzaro is more determined starting to weave the plot from where he had concluded before the whistle. It is Sounas who tries it at game time – phoned shot, blocked by Donnarumma – then the cards are shuffled by Vivarini with the insertion of Porcino in place of Vazquez and the move forward of Vandeputte. The seventy-fifth strikes and on the counterattack Padova puts the arrow again, causing Fazio to be sent off for a foul by the last man on Chiricò: on the free kick beaten by the edge, the crossbar takes care to avoid the kappao. Verna, Bayeye and Curiale in place of Vandeputte, Cinelli and Bjarkinson the moves of the Giallorossi desperation which, however, do not pay much in terms of opportunities. Indeed the Paduan numerical superiority will become double in the recovery due to the double yellow collected by Curiale which puts an end to the hopes of the house. Party only guest at the ninetieth: Padua that detaches the ticket for the final, Catanzaro forced to lick his wounds and throw himself back headlong only on the championship to make sense of the season.