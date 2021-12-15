Coppa Italia: Empoli beats Verona and wins Inter

The Tuscans pass 4-3 at the Bentegodi against the Scaligeri: they will challenge the Nerazzurri in the round of 16

Sara the Empoli of Andreazzoli the opponent ofInter in Round of 16 of the Italian Cup: the Tuscans beat 4-3 Verona at the Bentegodi and they earn the challenge to the Italian champions. Guests ahead at 15 ‘with La Mantia, but three minutes later Cancellieri signed the draw: Mancuso’s brace (66’ and penalty in 70 ‘) and Bajrami’s splendid right-footed shot (74’) eliminated Tudor’s team, goals were useless by Ilic (86 ‘) and Ragusa (88’).

VERONA-EMPOLI 3-4

At the end of a daring match, Empoli passes 4-3 to Bentegodi against Verona in the round of 32 of the Italian Cup: the Tuscans pass the round and will now face Inter in the round of 16. The match did not start well for Andreazzoli, forced after just 6 minutes to replace Haas, with Stulac in his place. At 15 ‘, however, the Tuscans take the lead: Bandinelli launches Marchizza, who from the left in the area puts in the center, serving a comfortable and easy ball to push into the net in La Mantia. The 0-1, however, lasts just three minutes, because in the 18 ‘Cancellieri draws on an assist from Bessa. The challenge ignites in the second half: Empoli regained the advantage in the 66th minute thanks to Mancuso’s penalty caused by Ragusa’s touch. Four minutes later, here is the trio, and again with Mancuso, who pounces on Pandur’s bad push on Stulac’s shot. Verona disappears from the field and the Tuscans are rampant: in the 74th minute the resounding right on the corner kick of Bajrami arrives, who scores 4-1. The guests, however, make the mistake of relaxing and Hellas returns to the game in just two minutes: in the 86th minute, Ilic scores from a free-kick thanks to Mancuso’s decisive detour, then Ragusa takes the offside and overtakes Ujkani signing 4-3 in the 88th minute. In the final, La Mantia gets expelled leaving Empoli in ten, but the forcing of Tudor’s team is not rewarded and the result does not change.