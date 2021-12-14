Sports

Coppa Italia, Genoa beats Salernitana 1-0

Kim Lee3 hours ago
2 minutes read

Genoa – First victory for Genoa of Schevchenko who, despite struggling, in the end overcomes Salernitana in a sixteenth of the final of the Italian Cup among the last of the Serie A. The rossoblù thus qualify for the second round thanks to the goal in the 32nd minute of the second half by Ekuban, on their first goal of the season, and in January they will challenge Milan in the round of 16

Genoa that starts well putting pressure immediately on Salernitana but without actually transforming the amount of play into concrete opportunities. The rossoblù try to crush the grenade in their own area and in the eighth they engage Fiorillo with Portanova served by Cambiaso but the visiting goalkeeper deflects for a corner. Cambiaso again protagonist in the 21st minute, the winger breaks through on the left and puts in the middle, on the far post Right with his head beats without fail but Fiorillo is ready and rejects, Hernani arrives on the ball whose conclusion is however countered by a defender. AND’ the best moment of Genoa which, however, does not exploit the territorial dominance and with the passing of the minutes it decreases leaving room for the Salernitana. In fact, Colantuono’s men nearly scored in the final half. First with a conclusion by Kastanos, good Semper to reject, then twice with Djuric who finds the home keeper always ready and reactive, who overcomes himself by rejecting the double close header of the guest attacker.

The photos of the match

Only a change in the interval with Genoa that inserts Ghiglione for Cambiaso and rossoblù who are looking for the goal with greater conviction. At 7 ‘Ekuban protagonist of a solitary ride but at the moment of the conclusion he misses the aim. Di Tacchio responds from outside the box but finds Semper ready to be rejected. The whirlwind of changes begins with Kallon and Melegoni inside for Genoa, Obi and Simy for Salernitana and Kallon just after the half hour finds the perfect cross just for Ekuban who with a header scores his first goal with the rossoblù shirt.

