Coppa Italia, Genoa-Salernitana 1-0, Ekuban’s goal: Milan in the second round

The 27-year-old Ghanaian breaks the rossoblù fast with the Ukrainian on the bench: won the pass for the round of 16

A smile after so much greyness, but how much suffering. Genoa arrives in the round of 16 (victorious 1-0), overcoming a proud Salernitana and in mid-January they will face Milan in the round of 16. In the meantime, however, he obtains his first home win of the season and gives Shevchenko the number one victory of his management, after an uphill journey in the championship so far. Salernitana is out of the Italian Cup, but with many regrets, for the three occasions she failed to capitalize against a decisive Semper between the posts of Genoa. The Campania players took the field without Ribery and Bonazzoli, who were conservatively kept at home (Inter arrive on Friday), but they had domination of the field on their side in the central phase of the match. An important match on both fronts, at least in terms of motivation and self-esteem to be recovered, because the Salernitana di Colantuono, at the decisive beats to decide her club future, came from three knockouts in a row in the league, while Shevchenko’s team he absolutely needed to stop that haemorrhage of results, with the only success in the championship dating back to last September 12, third day, in Cagliari.

ILLUSION – High-paced departure of Genoa, who played with speed, giving depth to the action. At 8 ‘Bogdan saved on the violent diagonal of Portanova, and until the half hour the hosts were the absolute rulers of the field, even if not the same can be said for the offensive effectiveness. Because Destro, in great growth, has opened the spaces with delicious plays, but the team has not been able to capitalize on the spaces that have been created forward. So, around half an hour, when Colantuono’s team managed to get around Galdames’s wall, skilful at the start to stifle the plays of Kastanos, placed behind the Vergani-Djuric duo, the guests took courage going close to scoring earlier. with Kastanos (35 ‘, Semper careful), then twice in just forty seconds (38’) with Djuric, who once again found Semper decisive to save the draw.

MORE TROUBLE? – Of course, Shevchenko and Genoa have no luck, given that Cambiaso went out due to injury, replaced by Ghiglione at the start of the second half (on the right, with Sabelli moving into the opposite lane). But in the second half Genoa suddenly lost their edge, certainties and offensive thrust. Ekuban had a double chance to try to strike, but instead of serving Destro he sought a personal solution. More Salernitana than Genoa, but surprisingly Sheva’s team took the lead with Ekuban, up to that moment one of the least incisive players, good at capitalizing on Kallon’s assist from the back, with Di Tacchio’s deviation decisive to cut Fiorillo out of the rebate. Too late, at that point, to catch up.

December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 23:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link