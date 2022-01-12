“Coppa Italia great opportunity, the best on the pitch”

The Rossoneri coach on the eve of the round of 16 against Genoa: “Giroud in attack”

The midweek commitment against the Genoa certainly does not bother a Stefano Pioli. Indeed, the Italian Cup it is a commitment to be honored in the best possible way, a concrete goal to fight for, a trophy that everyone at Milanello would like to raise. This is how they arrive at San Siro tomorrow evening, 9pm Shevchenko’s rossoblùs, four days before the championship round against Spezia (it will be played on Monday 17 at 18.30), but the Milan coach has no intention of resorting to turnover (also because several players continue to be missing), but to operate only normal turnover: “The Italian Cup is an opportunity – declared Pioli exclusively to Sportmediaset – we want to beat Genoa. Sorry for Ibra (disqualified, ed) but there will be Giroud. The best formation will be on the field“.

What do you expect from the match against Genoa?

“The Italian Cup is an opportunity to demonstrate our qualities. We have to do our best in every competition.”

What goal do you have in the Italian Cup?

“The first objective is to win tomorrow. Genoa is going through a delicate moment, so I expect a very determined team. We will have to be ready and prepared to play a great match.”

Giroud owner?

“Yes. Ibra will not be there, it’s a shame because we are missing an important replacement during the match. Giroud is fine, he is close to his optimal condition. He will be the one to lead our attack tomorrow.”

Who will play on goal tomorrow?

“We will field the best line-up, then Maignan will play. Tatarusanu has been out for a week, I don’t know if he will be available for tomorrow.”

What do you expect from Rebic?

“All those who have recovered from injury need to train, but also to play to put minutes in their legs”.

For Shevchenko it will be a special evening …

“Sheva is intelligent, he is a capable coach and I wish him the best for his career. Unfortunately, all coaches have such a moment, but he is an intelligent person and will know how to get the best out of even this difficult situation.”

Are you aiming to win the Italian Cup?

“Our goal is to win the next match, let’s not look too far ahead. The team has prepared well, came out well from the match in Venice. We are not many yet, but we are the right ones to try to do well”.

Is tomorrow a test to see Daniel Maldini’s progress too?

“Daniel is working well and growing a lot. He is a more complete player than last year, tomorrow could be the right opportunity for him too.”