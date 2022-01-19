Coppa Italia, Inter-Empoli: the probable formations, where to see them on TV and streaming | First page

Inter-Empoli (kick-off at 9 pm, live broadcast on Canale 5) is a match valid for the round of 16 in Italian Cup. It is played at the stadium Meazza in Milan, it is a dry match: in the event of a tie after 90 minutes of regulation, it will go to extra time and then eventually to penalties. Whoever passes the round to the quarters finds the winner of Roma-Lecce, on the pitch tomorrow evening at the stadium Olympic.

Without Brozovic suspended and Sensi ready to move on loan to Sampdoria, Simone Inzaghi makes turnover letting the entire defense (including the goalkeeper) and the starting midfield breathe.

On the other hand, Andreazzoli cannot count on the suspended La Mantia in addition to the other unavailable Luperto, Parisi, Haas, Baldanzi, Ekong and Di Francesco. The former on duty Pinamonti starts from the bench.

Returning from away draws with Atalanta and Venice, both teams will be back on the pitch this weekend for the championship at 6pm: Saturday Inter receives Venice at San Siro, Sunday Empoli hosts Roma.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

INTER (3-5-2): Radu; D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Dimarco; Dumfries, Vecino, Vidal, Gagliardini, Darmian; Lautaro, Correa. (Available to Handanovic, Cordaz, De Vrij, Skriniar, Bastoni, Kolarov, Barella, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Dzeko, Sanchez). Herds Inzaghi.

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Furlan; Fiamozzi, Romagnoli, Viti, Marchizza; Asllani, Stulac, Bandinelli; Bajrami; Cutrone, Mancuso. (Available Vicario, Ujkani, Stojanovic, Ismajli, Tonelli, Damiani, Ricci, Zurkowski, Henderson, Pinamonti). Herds Andreazzoli.

Referee: Sacchi, assistants Bottegoni and Margani, Colombo fourth official, Giua and Vivenzi at the Var.