Coppa Italia, Inter-Juve Women: 1-1, Boattin responds to Njoya at the last breath

The Derby d’Italia between Juventus Women And Inter, valid for the first leg of the quarter-finals of Italian Cup. After a first half with few emotions, the match lights up in the second half with some opportunities on both sides. At the initial advantage of an irrepressible Njoya, Boattin responds to the last breath, with an incredible Olympic goal directly from a corner kick.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Inter (4-3-3): Gilardi; Sonstevold, Kathellen, Kristjansdottir, Merlo; Simonetti, Csiszar, Brustia (from 63 ‘Karchouni); Bonetti (from 87 ‘Polli), Njoya Ajara (from 75’ Marinelli), Pandini (from 75 ‘Portales). Available Durante, Landstrom, Karchouni, Santi, Marinelli, Polli, M. Portales, Pavan, Vergani. Herds Guarino

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Lenzini (from 80 ‘Nilden), Boattin; Caruso (from 80 ‘Zamanian), Rosucci (from 66’ Pedersen), Cernoia (from 76 ‘Bonfantini); Bonansea (from 66 ‘Grosso), Staskova, Hurtig. Available April, Forcinella, Panzeri, Nilden, Sembrant, Pedersen, Grosso, Zamanian, Bonfantini. Herds Montemurro

93 ‘- GOAL JUVE! Boattin catches her again at the end, directly from the corner!

91 ‘- Nerazzurre one step away from doubling

82 & # 39; – Juve opportunity, Bonfantini close to equalizing

74 ‘- INTER GOAL. Njoya intercepts a Karchouni shot and hits the net.

73 & # 39; – Karchouni shooting on yet another assist from Njoya, Peyraud-Magnin is always there

48 ‘- Inter immediately dangerous, with a header from Kathellen that splinters the top of the crossbar on the development of a free kick

46 ‘- We start again!

45 ‘- End of the first half, teams in the locker room on the result of 0-0. Match still blocked at “Rigamonti Ceppi”, with few chances on both sides

44 ‘- Caruso tries the shot twice, the Nerazzurri defense rejects

32 ‘- Njoya still shooting after a good attack by Inter, Peyraud-Magnin always careful

28 ‘- Lundorf tries with a powerful shot from the right edge of the area, which touches the outside of the post

19 ‘- Opportunity for Staskova, who hits the ball with his head after a corner. Merlo saves on the line, with the bianconere failing to retaliate on the net

17 ‘- Njoya still dangerous on the development of a free kick, Peyraud-Magnin attentive

8 ‘- Njoya’s dangerous shot after a good raid on the right wing, Peyraud-Magnin rejects

3 ‘- Cernoia immediately tries from outside the area, no problem for Gilardi

1 ‘- The match starts!