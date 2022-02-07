Coppa Italia, Inter-Roma: Mourinho finds Pellegrini again

Tomorrow he will return to San Siro as an Inter opponent and will inevitably be a dip in the memories of a wonderful experience. But Josè Mourinho, who did not do the press conference as usual in the middle of the week, will leave the excitement in the locker room because the challenge of the quarters of the Italian Cup is the second in or out of the season of Rome and he knows, for a club who hasn’t won anything for years, how important it would be to try to keep going. To do this he will be able to count on Lorenzo Pellegrini who trained in a group today. From the presence of him or not from the first minute then the formation choices for tomorrow night depend.