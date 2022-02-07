Coppa Italia, Inter-Roma: Mourinho finds Pellegrini again

Tomorrow the Portuguese in Milan against his former team. In attack Abraham and Nicolò, in midfield with Oliveira there should be Mkhitaryan and Veretout
Tomorrow he will return to San Siro as an Inter opponent and will inevitably be a dip in the memories of a wonderful experience. But Josè Mourinho, who did not do the press conference as usual in the middle of the week, will leave the excitement in the locker room because the challenge of the quarters of the Italian Cup is the second in or out of the season of Rome and he knows, for a club who hasn’t won anything for years, how important it would be to try to keep going. To do this he will be able to count on Lorenzo Pellegrini who trained in a group today. From the presence of him or not from the first minute then the formation choices for tomorrow night depend.
Mou’s doubts
Obviously in goal there will be Rui Patricio, in defense Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez, on the wings Karsdorp and Vina favored over Maitland-Niles. In attack Abraham and Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan and Veretout should be in midfield with Oliveira, with Pellegrini possibly ready to take over.
Angry Rome
Today, immediately after the finishing, Roma published an image of Zaniolo smiling in Trigoria. A way to respond to the umpteenth controversy after the words of the Italian coach Milena Bartolini who spoke of a boy to be educated? Perhaps. In any case, Nicolò was calm. Better, then, to think about the pitch and the challenge, between past and future (especially for Mou) against Inter. It starts this afternoon from Fiumicino and the controversy will leave room only for the preparation of the match.
