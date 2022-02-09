Coppa Italia, Juve-Sassuolo: Allegri’s conference

“We play against an angry Sassuolo, we will have to play a great match that could also help us for the direct clash with Atalanta”

Fresh from home success against Veronastamped by the two newcomers Vlahovic and Zakariathe Allegri’s Juve restarts from Italian Cup and the challenge against the Sassuolo. We are moving towards a reasoned turnover. “Bonucci returns and will play from the start like Perin – explained the Juventus coach -. Cuadrado will also be the owner. Up front then I’ll see whether to let Kaio Jorge play in the trident. “” The euphoria has returned to the stars after Verona – he added -. A little enthusiasm is fine, but too much is not“.” We will play against an angry Sassuolo and we will need a great match that could then also be used for the direct clash with Atalanta – continued Allegri -. In the championship we play it with the Goddess“

THE WORDS OF ALLEGRI

The moment of the team

“The team is doing well. Everyone is there except Chiellini, who is out, and Bernardeschi, who will return with the team only on Friday. Bonucci will return, who will play tomorrow and then we will see to understand how to manage him since he has been out for two months. Kean is disqualified “

Sassuolo obstacle

“Tomorrow we will play a quarter-final in the Italian Cup and it is one of the objectives we have had since the beginning of the season. We will play against an angry Sassuolo, we will have to play a very serious game, it would help us for the direct match against Atalanta”

Enthusiasm after the market

“The euphoria has returned to the stars after Verona, the enthusiasm is fine but not too much. We have to work: the goal is to reach one of the top four places in the league, as well as to go as far as possible in the cups. If yes he wants to dream okay, but I don’t like it so much. At the moment the three teams in front are far away, since Inter are potentially 11 points. We are behind, our championship is to play against Atalanta from here to end of the season “

The Vlahovic-Dybala-Morata trident

“I have to evaluate who will play, it may be that one between Morata and Dybala stays out and Kaio Jorge could play from the start. The changes will be important, also because the match could last 120 minutes. The boys are fine but we must ensure that this moment last as long as possible until the end of the season. We must return to normal Juventus: win one game, put it aside and then win another. With Verona it was a very complicated game, made up of many duels and with Atalanta the situation will be Kean can also play in the front three as a left winger, the important thing is to play as a team, with great compactness. the more you make mistakes. It will be four intense months, beautiful to live “

Training

“Perin will go on goal. On the line-up, in addition to Bonucci, I have not yet decided. Zakaria is fine, he took a blow, but I have to evaluate for a moment who will start from the start. I believe that Cuadrado will play tomorrow, he can give his hand in various areas, it is very important “

Kaio Jorge

“I am very happy with him. In January he had the opportunity to go and play, in Sassuolo, however, but he chose to stay. He is a center forward, a young boy and he will play tomorrow. I still have to decide whether from the start or the current game. . Everyone at Juve is happy with him. “

The importance of Cuadrado

“He has always been the tip of the balance of the team. With Kulusevski’s exit and depending on who is the right back, he can help us build by making the fourth, making the fifth, making the attacking third. And ‘a player so important that, after having recovered by skipping Verona, he will be the starter tomorrow evening “