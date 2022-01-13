Sports

Coppa Italia, Milan-Genoa: the probable formation of the Rossoneri | News

Tomorrow evening Milan will face Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa in the Italian Cup: here are Stefano Pioli’s probable line-up choices

Tomorrow evening, at 9 pm, the Milan will host the Genoa by Andriy Shevchenko at the ‘Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro’ stadium, a match valid for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. As announced by Stefano Pioli, the Rossoneri coach will not completely upset the formation as he is very keen on the competition. Here are the probable choices of Pioli Secondo ‘Sky Sports‘.

The Milan will take the field with the usual 4-2-3-1. Although Tatarusanu has recovered from Covid, there will be between the posts Mike Maignan. Four-man defense that will start from the first minute Kalulu, Cage, Tomori – he too negativized by the coronavirus – e Theo Hernandez. A safe midfield of the place Tonali, while Krunic seems to be ahead on Bakayoko for a starting shirt. On the trocar space a Saelemaekers, Daniel Maldini And Ante Rebic. Forward, disqualified Ibrahimovic and with Pellegri still injured, he will play Olivier Giroud.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Maldini, Rebic; Giroud. Coach: Pioli.

January 12, 2022 (change January 12, 2022 | 22:01)

