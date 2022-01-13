Coppa Italia, Napoli-Fiorentina 1-1 LIVE: pearls of Vlahovic and Mertens! Red in Dragowski | First page

Not only Serie A. The program of the Round of 16 of the Italian Cup: yesterday theAtalanta he snatched the pass for the quarterfinals, beating Venice 2-0. His rival will come out of Diego Armando Maradona’s challenge Naples: at 18 the Partenoopei of Luciano Spalletti, still without Osimhen and Insigne, challenge the Fiorentina by Vincenzo Italian, heavily defeated by Turin on Tuesday and called for immediate redemption in the big match of this round. For Napoli it is the seasonal debut in the Italian Cup, while the Viola, who entered the game in the first round, earned the landing in the second round by eliminating in order Cosenza (victory 4-0) and Benevento (success 2- 1). Some variation of men can be imagined linked to the many commitments for both teams: Tuanzebe warms up the engines in Naples while Malcuit and Meret, negative, could find space. In Fiorentina, Dragowski sees himself between the posts, ahead of Vlahovic.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Tuanzebe, Rrahmani, Ghoulam; Lobotka, Demme; Politano, Mertens, Elmas; Petagna.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragowski; Come, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Biraghi; Castrovilli, Torreira, Duncan; Gonzalez, Vlahovic, Saponara.