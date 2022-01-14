Coppa Italia, Napoli-Fiorentina 2-5: the report cards. Come decisive. Piatek immediately gunslinger – Sport

Naples, January 13, 2022 – La Fiorentina the Armando Maradona stadium in Naples and earns the quarter-finals of Italian Cup, where he will face Atalanta. After the mocking 2-2 in the regulations, the Italian team, in numerical superiority 10 against 9, wins 2-5 thanks to the decisive goals of Come, Piatek And Maleh. Humiliated a year ago in the league with a historic knockout (6-0), Fiorentina found the perfect revenge by eliminating the Azzurri from the Italian Cup.

Endless episodes and emotions on the Fuorigrotta evening. There are certainly some of the best Come And Piatek, the two decisive scorers in extra time, but also Biraghi, Vlahovic, Torrerira And Maleh have had an impact on the final result. Nightmare evening instead for Dragowski. These are the Fiorentina report cards.

Fiorentina report cards

Dragowski 4 After three months of absence, the return of the Pole is a nightmare. Napoli’s draw starts from his disengagement with unwatchable feet. The icing on a very bad cake, the expulsion in full recovery. He doesn’t get one right.









Come 7 Three goals in the purple jersey, all in the Italian Cup. The right on the fly at the end of the first overtime is the turning point of the game. Even the assist for Piatek’s goal that closes all the discussions still at stake.

Milenkovic 6.5 A cross in the first half, in general a game where his physicality had a significant weight.

Nastasic 5.5 Ups and downs on return. Together with Milenkovic he keeps the defensive line high. The distraction weighs on Petagna’s 2-2 goal. From 1 ‘pts Igor 6 Precise in the decisive half hour that sends the viola to the quarters.

Biraghi 7 A blow to his right knee doesn’t knock him out. He grits his teeth and pulls out a convincing performance, embellished with another goal that testifies that that left is just polite.

Castrovilli 6 He fights and shows himself between the lines without however drawing the right insertion. From the 44 ‘st Bonaventure 6 Participate in forcing overtime. The goal also comes from his experience in facilitating the ball round and in moving the Neapolitan defense.









Torreira 7 He touches the usual infinity of balls, runs for two and also has Fabian Ruiz expelled. Leader.

Duncan 5 Entry from orange on Politano. Substituted after the red to Dragowski. Evening no. From 44 ‘Terracciano 6.5 He enters cold and is immediately ready on Demme. Saved from the pole on Lozano’s shot, he is present at the exit with his feet, a detail not just in light of Dragowski’s performance.

Gonzalez 6 Fight, remedies many fouls, including the killer of Lozano who sends him in the shower. Under goal, however, he wastes a great opportunity. A lot of commitment, on concreteness, especially in front of the goal, there is work to be done. From 44 ‘st Ikonè 6.5 Precious technique and speed to unhinge the blue defense in extra time. First assist as a Fiorentina player, Maleh thanks.

Vlahovic 7 First goal in 2022, they make 19 this season. A constant danger when he kicks on goal. From 30 ‘st Piatek 7 Goal on the debut as he knows how to do, following the action and taking advantage of Venuti’s serve. And the guns go pum, pum pum right away.









Saponara 6.5 Creative and technical, on the left it hurts Di Lorenzo. His assist to Vlahovic. He comes out at half-time to balance the team. From 1 ‘st Maleh 6.5 Come in and suffer a little. It goes up in blows when numerical parity is re-established. The pokerissimo bears his signature with another winning entry.

Italian 7.5 The answer that was needed after the performance in Turin. It is a Fiorentina that plays, suffers and knows how to withstand the shocks that came with the expulsion of Dragowski and the 2-2 goal in full recovery. Passage of the well-deserved shift.

Napoli’s report cards (4-2-3-1): Ospina 6 (1 ‘st Meret 6); Di Lorenzo 5.5, Rahmani 5, Tuanzebe 5, Ghoulam 5.5 (40 ‘st Malcuit 5.5); Demme 6 (19 ‘st Ruiz 4.5), Lobotka 6 (46’ st Cioffi 5.5); Politano 5 (19 ‘st Lozano 4), Mertens 6.5, Elmas 6; Petagna 7 (4 ‘pts Juan Jesus 5). Coach: Spalletti 5.

