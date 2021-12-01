Coppa Italia Primavera, the live match between Sampdoria and Turin: official line-ups, pre-match, news, results and match report

It is again time for the Italian Cup for Torino Primavera, fresh from a championship victory against Verona. In fact, at 2.30 pm he will take the field against Sampdoria in the match valid for the Round of 16. An important step for the young grenades who, in case of victory, would find themselves having to face Atalanta, fresh from the victory against Cagliari remedied today. Follow the live updates of Hellas Verona-Torino Primavera on Toro.it.

Coppa Italia Primavera, Sampdoria-Turin 3-2: the match report

Markers: 20 ‘pt Bontempi, 20’ st Rosa, 32 ‘st Di Stefano, 35’ st Akhalaia, 8 ‘pts Malagrida

Admonitions: 25 ‘pt Bontempi, 42’ pt La Marca, 3 ‘st Amadori, 17’ st Lindkvist, 39 ‘st Baeten, 9’ pts Dellavalle, 14 ‘sts Vismara

Sampdoria: Saio, Aquino, Samotti (13 ‘st Migliardi), Somma (16’ pts Porcu), Paoletti, Montevago (29 ‘st Perego), Malagrida, Bontempi, Polli (29’ st Di Stefano), Mane (22 ‘st Naples ), Bianchi (22 ‘st Pozzato). Available: Tantalocchi, Sepe, Bonfanti, Dolcini, Chilafi, Catania, Poli. Coach: Tufano.

Turin: Vismara, Savini (25 ‘st Akhalaia), Anton, La Marca (1’ st Baeten), Amadori, Angori (1 ‘pts Gyimah), Dellavalle, Lindkvist, Rosa (29’ st Reali), Antolini (1 ‘st Garbett ), Caccavo (25 ‘st Ansah). Available: Fiorenza, Sassi, Rector, Chiarlone, Giorcelli, Gheralia. Coach: Coppitelli.

Coppa Italia Primavera, Sampdoria-Turin: live updates

15 ′ It ends here! The adventure of the grenade in the Italian Cup ends against Sampdoria. The Sampdoria will face Atalanta in the next round!

11 ′ Danger Anton! IL Toro is not there and tries to catch up with Anton. His header is deflected for a corner by Saio

1 ′ Let’s start once again! The match resumes

SECOND ADDITIONAL TIME

15 ′ The first extra period ends!

8 ′ Goal Action: Sampdoria is back in the lead again with Malagrida. All to be redone for the Taurus!

8 ′ Goal of Sampdoria!

4 ′ Providential Vismara! The grenade goalkeeper manages to block Di Stefano’s initiative!

1 ′ Let’s start once again!

FIRST EXTRA TIME

45 ′ Regular time ends. Turin and Empoli in extra time!

35 ′ Goal Action: new recovery of the Bull! This time Akhalaia thinks to bring the match back into a draw!

35 ′ GOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL TOROOOOOOOOO

32 ′ Goal Action: Sampdoria again in the lead thanks to a shot from Di Stefano

32 ′ Goal of Sampdoria

20 ′ Goal Action: Rosa evened the score with a winning touch in the box !!

20 ′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL TOROOOOOOOOOO!

11 ′ Il Toro goes forward with Baeten, who tries the shot around. Saio saves everything for a corner!

1 ′ Let’s start once again!

SECOND HALF

41 ‘Ring of the Bull! La Marca tries the conclusion from the outside, but Saio prevents him from settling the score

20 ′ Goal Action: Bontempi takes care of unblocking the match, with a shot that exceeds Vismara!

20 ‘Sampdoria goal

17 ‘ Empoli dangerous! Montevago close to scoring from close range, but Vismara blocks the shot without major problems!

1 ′ It begins! The referee starts the match between Sampdoria and Turin!

FIRST HALF

Coppa Italia Primavera, Sampdoria-Turin: the pre-match

The best Torino Primavera is back on the pitch today to find continuity also on the Italian Cup front. Fresh from a positive journey in the league, interrupted only by the defeat against Napoli, Coppitelli’s team is looking for further successes. The latest victim was Abbate’s Alexandria in the previous round, lost 3-2 and now it is the turn of Smap, already defeated recently in the league by 2-1. The Sampdoria who are taking over now in the match, come from a 2-0 remedy against Empoli and will try to replicate. A hard-fought match is expected. Kick-off scheduled for 2.30 pm.

Coppa Italia Primavera, Sampdoria-Turin: where to see it on TV

Sampdoria-Torino, valid for the round of 16 of the Primavera Timvision Cup, can be followed on our website Toro.it for the live web.

Coppa Italia Primavera, Sampdoria-Turin: the official formations

Sampdoria: Saio, Aquino, Samotti, Somma, Paoletti, Montevago, Malagrida, Bontempi, Polli, Mane, Bianchi. Available. Tantalocchi, Sepe, Migliardi, Bonfanti, Di Stefano, Pozzato, Dolcini, Chilafi, Perego, Porcu, Catania, Poli. Annex. Tufano.

Turin: Vismara, Savini, Anton, La Marca, Amadori, Angori, Dellavalle, Lindkvist, Rosa, Antolini, Caccavo. Available. Fiorenza, Akhalaia, Baeten, Gyimah, Sassi, Rector, Garbett, Reali, Chiarlone, Giorcelli, Gheralia, Ansah. Annex Coppitelli.