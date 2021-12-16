Coppa Italia: Quagliarella on a penalty unlocks Sampdoria-Torino 1-0 LIVE. Shot Lecce in La Spezia, find the Rome | First page

Tonight the program of the round of 32 is completed in Italian Cup. It (re) departs at 18, when Lecce (the only Serie B team still in the running) conquer the field of La Spezia and will challenge the Rome in the second round.

Listkowski unlocks the achievement in favor of the Apulians at the end of a rather nervous first half with two yellow cards on each side: Strelec and Nzola, Dermaku and Barreca. At the beginning of the second half Thiago Motta brings Antiste and Bourabia in place of Erlic and Kiwior. Pablo Rodriguez is also booked and, after a goal disallowed for offside to Olivieri, Calabresi finds the doubling. Spezia hits the post with Strelec. Two other changes for the hosts: Reca, Nguiamba and Colley for Bastoni, Agudelo and Nzola. Canceled for offside a goal in Reca, Spezia comes out to the whistles of their fans. AND Thiago Motta’s bench wobbles: Sunday afternoon at the stadium Peak Empoli arrives, then there will be the transfer to Naples.

To follow at 21 there is Sampdoria-Turin: whoever passes the turn finds the Juventus in the second round, always in a dry match. Two former players on the field from the start: Linetty, Zaza, Murru and Quagliarella. The latter unlocks the result on a penalty, caused by a Mandrake phallus.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

SAMPDORIA (4-4-1-1): Falcone; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru; Depaoli, Thorsby, Askildsen, Ciervo; Verre; Quagliarella.

TURIN (4-3-3): Berisha; Ola Aina, Izzo, Buongiorno, Ansaldi; Baselli, Rincon, Mandragora; Linetty, Zaza, Brekalo.

Round of 16 (from 12 to 19 January):

Juventus-Sampdoria / Turin

Sassuolo-Cagliari

Fiorentina-Naples

Venice-Atalanta

Milan-Genoa

Lazio-Udinese

Lecce-Rome

Empoli-Inter