Coppa Italia, the analysis of Inter-Roma 2-0

We know that it is impossible to remain indifferent towards José Mourinho. It has always been like this and it was also last night, when he returned to San Siro for the first time as an opponent of Inter, amid banners and choirs that reminded him of what he had represented for the Nerazzurri’s supporters. Yesterday evening was the closing of a much bigger circle than a Coppa Italia quarter-final and so it will be remembered also in the future, when it will become the appendix of a documentary or a reportage on the incredible career of the Portuguese coach. Italy, we also know this very well, is the country where the past never passes and the present is removed for convenience or embarrassment, like what Mourinho himself seemed to feel when, down 2-0 in a match who had had little history, was forced to respond with a wave of his hand to the unanimous choruses of the home crowd. That was perhaps the most paradoxical moment of his entire long career: being acclaimed from a stage where he was losing sharply, and being loved by a stronger opponent isn’t perhaps the least Mourinho thing ever?

Time in football is so dilated with respect to the rest of reality that we have forgotten the hopes that many placed in its mystique in head-to-head matches played on a dry game, and in the possibility that the underdog narrative could actually return to work with a team. who didn’t seem equipped to compete with the top four teams in the league. And what was it yesterday if not a direct clash in a single match in which Roma presented themselves as underdogs? Strangely, however, no one inside the Giallorossi team wanted to use this emotional lever, not even Mourinho himself – in theory the most skilled at using this type of weapon – who spent the days before the match against Inter to lengthen his tail. controversy of 0-0 against Genoa and the poisonous expulsion of Zaniolo.

Roma entered the field as if there hadn’t been even a day away from the match against Inter in the league, last December 4th, when in just once they were swept away by Inzaghi’s team. After just a minute and a half he was already mentally short-circuited in the face of the precautions studied by the Nerazzurri team, which very easily shielded all the passing lines of the three central opponents under construction. Dzeko was placed centrally, to prevent the passage between Smalling and one of the two Giallorossi midfielders, while Sanchez and one of the two midfiels (usually Barella), closed the external-internal diagonals of Mancini and Ibañez. In this way the two central Roma could not do other than discharge externally on Karsdorp and Viña, who had even fewer options available, closed as they were from the side foul line behind and from the opponent’s outside in front, or attempted throws. or extremely complicated game changes. One of these, by Ibañez for Karsdorp, was the trigger for Inter’s first goal: Perisic anticipated it by serving Sanchez, who closed the triangle by throwing him on the left wing. At that point it seemed really simple to serve in the Dzeko area, who with a naturalness that does not always belong to him placed her relaxed at the near post.

The situation from which Ibanez’s lopsided game change arises immediately denotes all the difficulties of Roma in getting out of the Inter cage during the first construction phase.

This was enough to make Mourinho’s team lose mental inertia. From a tactical point of view, the match was even more bloody. The Portuguese coach has decided to go and take Inter high instead of being manipulated in his own half with defenders who are not very able to defend inside the area, but he has nevertheless shown that he does not know exactly how to do it. Roma decided to press high with man as a reference, but with a mental laziness and an inability to read situations that led them to be manipulated very easily. At the beginning, Mourinho’s team had decided to put Zaniolo as a man on Bastoni, while Abraham shielded the passing line between Skriniar and D’Ambrosio, and the three midfielders (Mikhtaryan, Veretout and Oliveira) climbed the mirror on the three Nerazzurri counterparts (respectively : Brozovic, Barella and Vidal). Faced with this system, Inter just had to rotate the positions of some of its players in the first construction to send the opponent on tilt: sometimes it was Brozovic who went down to D’Ambrosio’s position by freeing Bastoni, other times it was Darmian. to enter the pitch from the midfielder freeing Barella behind him. Faced with the use of the ball by Inter, Roma were powerless.

Mourinho tried to run for cover by asking Abraham to go man on Skriniar, but it was like thinking of winning a battle by moving a token on a map. Inter continued to manipulate Roma with their fluidity, also aided by the slowness of both Zaniolo and Abraham in reading the movements of the three central opponents. Above all Bastoni, with his unique ability to read space and use the body to evade the first opposing pressure, seemed a prototype defender simply from another era compared to the three central Roma, uncomfortable with the ball as one. typewriter forced to go on the internet. Bastoni was also important with his passes to activate the connection with Alexis Sanchez, incredibly more active between the lines than Dzeko. The Chilean will rightly be remembered for the beautiful goal with which he closed the game, but he was also of crucial importance in the definition phase, sending his teammates to shoot 5 times – more than anyone else (and creating 0.40 of the 0.77 xG totals for Inter, according to data from StatsBomb).

Inter, however, managed to use Roma’s pressing in their favor even on the opposite side to that of Bastoni. At 36 ‘of the first half, for example, by simply lowering Brozovic on the defensive line, Inter managed first to free Barella in the middle of the median, and then to throw him vertically against the Roma defensive line, after the Sardinian midfielder had closed an easy one-two in midfield with Dzeko.

It was a paradigmatic action of the difficulties of Roma to understand the strengths of the opponent, who continued to dominate the ball despite the exit from the field of its most important central under construction due to injury. On the other hand, Roma were pressing with five men against the six, sometimes seven (including Handanovic) that Inter used in construction: what was the strategy behind a high pressure outnumbered since the three-man defense remained passive to wait in their own half? In the second half the tactical score was repeated almost identical, only with the positions of Zaniolo and Abraham reversed: the number 22 was initially placed to shield the passing line between de Vrij and D’Ambrosio, while the English attacker went to man on Skriniar, moved to center-left. Inter, as in the first half, took this elementary pressing system and turned it in favor of him, continuously rotating their men and constantly releasing D’Ambrosio on the right. Inter’s two biggest chances of the second half – Barella’s exaggerated shot and Sanchez’s goal – were born using this mechanism, the first even propitiated by a sombrero on Viña, who arrived so late that it seemed he really wanted to suffer it.

Even in such a difficult context, Roma still managed to have the opportunities to put the game back in balance and overturn the psychological inertia. First, in one of the rare moments in which she managed to keep the ball in the opponent’s half, allowing Mkhitaryan to escape deep into the space between Skriniar and Bastoni, and to serve Abraham in the center of the area (the rebound with D’Ambrosio will end above the crossbar). Then with one of Mancini’s many desperate throws, barely grazed by Abraham and left to bounce by Darmian, who hadn’t noticed Viña’s arrival behind him. The rebound will end up magically serving Zaniolo, who, however, alone inside the penalty area, will shoot in the center on Handanovic’s feet. These, in addition to Zaniolo’s offside lob saved against all laws of physics by Skriniar on the line (born from a rather casual counterattack on a corner kick in favor of Inter), were the only moments in which Roma really have had the feeling of being able to return to the game.

And the problem is not so much that they have been few, because no one has taught us more than Mourinho in the history of football how much it takes even a moment or a ball to tilt a game on one’s side. The problem, for a team of Mourinho, is just not knowing how to grasp that one moment, to put that one ball into the goal.

In his golden moments it was said that Mourinho’s strength was to channel the energies of the opponents, the press and the referees on himself allowing his team to work in peace and mentally dominate the opponents. We called him “the great manipulator”, we gave him the power to win a game by answering a question in a press conference: el puto jefe, do you remember? Here, what is left of that power today? Remaining exclusively on what happens on the pitch it is impossible not to notice that Roma are a team often at the mercy of their opponents, not only tactically (I think this is the least important thing for Mourinho) but also and above all mentally. It’s not a defensively solid team, which knows how to suffer, as those who appeal to the magical forces of football like to say – who understand the decisive moments of a match. It is not a team that knows how to entrench itself inside the area, nor one that makes life impossible for opponents in their half of the pitch. It is not a smart team, nor a cynical team, much less an opportunistic team. Nor is it a team that inspires fear, that gets under the skin of the opponents. So what team is it?

Ultimately, the news that comes out of yesterday’s game is that we are on February 9 and, beyond the victories and defeats, Roma certainly do not look (yet?) To José Mourinho – or at least the image we had when was announced with great fanfare about eight months ago.