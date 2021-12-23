Coppa Italia, the quarter-finals drawn. The big match Juventus-Inter stands out

Empoli is the eighth team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. The draw carried out this morning at the FIGC headquarters in via Allegri rewarded the Tuscan club, which had closed Group B with the same points and the same goal difference as Napoli and Chievo Verona Women. A situation which, in light of the provisions of the official press release 306 / A of 9 June 2021 and of art. 51 paragraph 9 of the NOIF, made it necessary to draw the draw to establish the first classified of the group.

The passage of the Empoli round made it possible to define the scoreboard of the competition. The pairings of the Quarter-finals have been established on the basis of the ranking (for the official press release n ° 73 / DCF click here) which takes into account the sporting results of the 2020/21 season: the reigning champion Roma will face the revelation Como Women, crossing in a possible semifinal the winner of the match between Fiorentina and Empoli. On the other side of the board there is space for the Italian derby Juventus-Inter and Milan-Sampdoria. The first legs will be played on 29 and 30 January, while the return is scheduled for 12 and 13 February. The best-placed clubs (Rome, Juventus, Milan and Fiorentina) will play the return match at home.