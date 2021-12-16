Coppa Italia, the round of 16 draw and match calendar

Juventus will face Sampdoria, while Napoli and Fiorentina will play for a place in the quarter-finals

There are 16 left, and now the big names enter the scene. Inter, Milan, Atalanta, Juventus, Naples, Lazio, Rome and Sassuolo: in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, the 8 seeded teams will face the 8 teams that have passed the eliminatory phases.

Naples, purple danger – On the left side of the scoreboard, Sampdoria earned the eighth final against Juventus. The winner will face, in the quarters, one between Sassuolo and Cagliari. Great challenge between Napoli and Fiorentina, with the Viola who, after having overtaken Benevento with difficulty, will face the first big match of the national cup. At stake are the quarters and the intersection with the winner of Atalanta-Venice

Milan-Sheva again – After the challenge from Marassi, another rush of emotions for Shevchenko, who with his Genoa will face the Rossoneri again as an opponent. Whoever passes the round will face the winner of Lazio-Udinese. The most surprising opponent is instead that of Roma, who will face the only Serie B team left in the race: Lecce, capable of winning 2-0 at La Spezia. Inter closes the right side of the scoreboard: the Italian champions will face Empoli, capable of going to Verona after a spectacular 3-4.

The scoreboard and the calendar – These are the pairings of the round of 16:

Round of 16: from 12 to 19 January 2022

Quarter-finals: 9 February 2022

First leg semi-finals: 2 March 2022

Second leg semi-finals: 20 April 2022

