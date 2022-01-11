Coppa Italia, the round of 16 exclusively on Canale 5 and Italia Uno

Great football exclusively on Mediaset which for the next three seasons, 2021-2024, has secured the rights of Italian Cup. All matches will be broadcast exclusively in clear text on Mediaset networks and live streaming on Mediaset Infinity. From Wednesday 12 to Thursday 20 January the national competition returns with the round of 16: eight matches in which the top Serie A clubs come into play, all visible exclusively in the clear on Canale 5 and Italia 1, as well as streaming on Mediaset Infinity and on sportmediaset.it.

THE PROGRAM OF THE OCTAVES

WEDNESDAY 12 JANUARY:

• Atalanta-Venice, live at 5.30 pm on Italia 1

commentary: Federico Mastria and Giancarlo Camolese

Study conducted by Monica Bertini and with Alessio Tacchinardi, Stefano Sorrentino and Graziano Cesari

THURSDAY 13 JANUARY:

• Napoli-Fiorentina, live at 18.00 on Italia 1

commentary: Roberto Ciarapica and Andrea Agostinelli

• Milan-Genoa, live at 21.00, on Canale 5

commentary: Riccardo Trevisani and Roberto Cravero

Study conducted by Monica Bertini and with Mino Taveri, Stefano Sorrentino, Daniele Miceli and Mauro Bergonzi

TUESDAY 18 JANUARY:

• Lazio-Udinese, live at 5.30 pm on Italia 1

commentary: Riccardo Trevisani and Andrea Agostinelli

• Juventus-Sampdoria, live at 21.00, on Canale 5

commentary: Massimo Callegari and Massimo Paganin

Study conducted by Monica Bertini and with Mino Taveri, Alessio Tacchinardi, Daniele Miceli and Mauro Bergonzi

WEDNESDAY 19 JANUARY:

• Sassuolo-Cagliari, live at 17.30 on Italia 1

commentary: Simone Malagutti and Giancarlo Camolese

• Inter-Empoli, live at 21.00, on Canale 5

commentary: Riccardo Trevisani and Roberto Cravero

Study conducted by Monica Bertini and with Mino Taveri, Riccardo Ferri, Daniele Miceli and Graziano Cesari

THURSDAY 20 JANUARY:

• Rome-Lecce, live at 21.00, on Canale 5

commentary: Massimo Callegari and Massimo Paganin

Study conducted by Monica Bertini and with Mino Taveri, Stefano Sorrentino, Daniele Miceli and Mauro Bergonzi