Coppa Italia, tomorrow Milan-Lazio at San Siro: the odds of the match

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 08 – The quarter-finals of the Italian Cup propose a cross-match between Milan and Rome. Thus, after this evening’s Inter v Roma, tomorrow, again at San Siro, the match between Milan and Lazio is staged. The Rossoneri, still charged up for the comeback triumph of the derby, start clearly favorites, according to the Sisal experts, so much so that their success is given at 1.80 against the 4.00 of the guests, while for the draw it drops very little to 3.90. Milan also ahead for the next round, 1.40 compared to 2.90 for Immobile and his teammates. The hypothesis of overtime, offered at 3.90, could be there while it seems more difficult for the challenge to be decided on penalties, at 7.50. Tomorrow will be the 13th match in the national competition with a substantially equal balance sheet: 9 Rossoneri wins, 8 for Lazio and three draws. It should be noted that in the last 5 matches in the Italian Cup only two goals have been scored, both from Lazio with Biglia and Correa. The Under team, at 2.00, is therefore not to be excluded: so if the 1-0 in favor of the hosts is given at 7.50, the same exact result, but in favor of Sarri’s men, we play at 12.50. After the winning double against Inter, Giroud aims to repeat himself. The Frenchman, who has won the beauty of 4 FA Cups in his career, has a particular feeling with the national cups, having scored the beauty of 32 goals in 72 overall challenges between France, England and Italy, having already hit in the previous round against the Genoa. Giroud wants to continue to drag Milan and another brace against Lazio, for the experts Sisal is played 8.25. On the other side, Sarri once again relies on Immobile, captain and flag of Lazio. Two goals by the attacker at Milan would pay 15 times the stake. (HANDLE).