Coppa Italia: twenty-two have been called up for Juventus-Sampdoria

Eve of the Italian Cup for Sampdoria who in the afternoon returned to training on field 2 of the “Mugnaini” of Bogliasco to prepare for the eighth final against Juventus, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, at the “Allianz Stadium” (9.00 pm, live TV on Channel 5). The Primavera coach, Felice Tufano, directed the session assisted by Angelo Palombo, Sergio Spalla and the athletic trainer Massimo Catalano. The goalkeepers worked under the orders of Fabrizio Lorieri and Daniele Battara.

Unavailable. Nine are unavailable. In addition to the suspended Julian Chabot and Omar Colley, engaged in the African Cup with Gambia, Emil Audero (specific on the field), Mikkel Damsgaard (recovery process in Denmark), Albin Ekdal (in the gym for plantar fasciitis) will not be in the match to the left foot), Mohamed Ihattaren, Fabio Quagliarella (in the swimming pool for the soleus problem of the right leg), Valerio Verre (intense recovery program on the field) and Maya Yoshida (recovery procedure).

List. Following is the list of 22 Sampdoria players called up for the away match in Turin, including the Primavera defender Luigi Aquino (number 34). In detail the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Falcone, Ravaglia, Saio.

Defenders: Aquino, Augello, Bereszynski, Conti, Dragusin, Ferrari, Magnani, Murru.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Rincón, Thorsby, Trimboli, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Torregrossa.