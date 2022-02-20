Coppola wants movies to be personal, not just business

“There used to be studio movies.

Now there are Marvel movies.

And what is a Marvel movie?

A movie prototype that is made over and over and over and over to look different,” he says. “Even talented filmmakers have succumbed to this trend. I could take as an example dunesby Denis Villeneuve, a talented artist, and no time to die, who has Cary Fukunaga behind him. P

We could take the same sequence from both and compare them.

The same sequence where all the cars crash into each other.”



“They all have the same material, and they almost have to, if they’re going to justify their budget,” says Coppola.