Coppola wants movies to be personal, not just business

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Francis Ford Coppola has spoken of the current cinema of the big studios, three years after he came out in defense of Martin Scorsese, when he subscribed that superhero movies “are not cinema.” The The director went on to share his thoughts on Marvel, arguing that instead of Hollywood having studio movies, “there are Marvel movies now” and movies that are repackaged to look different but remain the same. “movie prototype”.
“They all have the same material, and they almost have to, if they’re going to justify their budget,” says Coppola.
At least, the director affirms that he is interested in a film that is currently being shot. “I want to see the last of Spielberg. I want to West Side Story make an amazing deal, to remind people that the debut in the theater is much more important than the so-called streaming. The broadcast is home video only,” he said.
Coppola also points out that he always advises his children to make their films “personal.”
