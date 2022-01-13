Cops ignore the robbery because they are busy looking for Pokemon characters, fired

The two US policemen were fired when their captain also passed in the area who noticed them inside the steering wheel hidden in an alley.

They deliberately ignored a specific call for help for one robbery in progress in an area not far from them and all just because busy playing Pokemon Go, looking for characters while they were out and about on their shift as police officers. Because of this two US policemen were fired and will now lose their jobs following a California state appeals court ruling this month that finally dismissed their appeals against the long-ago ruling. The disputed episode in fact dates back to over four years ago when the two policemen, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, were surprised while they were looking for Pokémon characters through the Pokémon GO app instead of doing their job.

On Saturday, the operations center had invited them to go to the site of an ongoing robbery reported by a supermarket located southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The two, however, did not worry at all and remained where they were, intent on playing the video game with their cell phones. Unfortunately for them, however, at that moment their captain also passed in the area who was heading towards the scene of a murder but he heard the call for the robbery and saw them inside. the steering wheel hidden in an alley that did not pay back. At this point, the officer headed to the place of the robbery but noticed that the steering wheel, instead of following him, moved away in the opposite direction.

When asked at the station about their abnormal behavior, the two agents reported that they had not heard the call because they were in a park where there was music and a lot of noise. Unconvinced, the superiors decided to review the vehicle’s video system recording, discovering that the two were actually playing on duty right in the minutes of the robbery and did not hesitate to move to another area to catch a Pokemon instead. than rushing to the place of the robbery.