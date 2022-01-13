Cops in Trouble: They are fired for ignoring a robbery to play Pokemon Go

Confirmed the dismissal of two Los Angeles policemen, who had appealed against the sentence dating back to 2017, for omissions in the act of their duties. The accusation, confirmed by the tapes of their conversations, had been challenged for violation of privacy.

When duty calls, for some it can wait. This must have been the vision of two LAPD policemen (Los Angeles Police Department), Eric Mitchell and Louis Lozano. The two Southwest Division policemen, on duty in the Leimert Park area, had a busy day, as appears from the recorded communications. But unfortunately, not to thwart threats or fight crime.

In fact, the object of their attention turned out to be of much less public utility: their efforts were in fact aimed at“Arrest” of a Pokemon. In particular, during their service, they let themselves be distracted by the appearance of a rare specimen, “Snorlax”, Pokemon known to fans for being always sleepy and above all for being very rare.

All this is part of the phenomenon Pokemon Go, released in July 2016, which quickly turned into a viral video game. In fact, thanks to the use of the augmented reality and of geolocation, the game allows users to transform the world they live in into a real videogame scenario, with themed settings and the location of monsters in real places.

All this has contributed to creating a great involvement for fans and for those who have only later discovered, thanks to this game, the Japanese saga; the previous games, in fact, very successful as they were traditional games. But the involvement was too much in the case of the two American policemen.

The attempted appeal: “our privacy violated”

The episode of the Pokemon hunt during the service was actually further aggravated by the circumstances in which it took place; in fact, Captain Gomez of the police division to which Lozano and Mitchell belonged was busy on the murder scene. In this circumstance he received a further report, for a robbery in progress in a supermarket.

To resolve the difficult situation, the captain contacted the patrol of the two, from which he simply got a “no” for an answer. In a meeting held in the afternoon, following the events, policemen claimed to not having received the call and subsequently of having received it but not having understood correctly due to the noises of the neighborhood.

This made Gomez suspicious who wanted to listen to the communications and view the shots inside the car (DICVS system); in the light of these tests, it was therefore possible to reconstruct the dynamics of the events and unequivocally attribute the responsibility to the two agents.

The defense the two attempted was based on how evidence was acquired; in fact, according to their view, the images of the car’s video system could not have been used for this purpose. Their appeal, however, was rejected by the judge, putting an end to a story that had dragged on since 2017.