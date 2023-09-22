Copy the ‘Tomato Girls’ favorite dress!

during the last months to do scroll It’s become synonymous with travel to Italy on Instagram and TikTok, You may have noticed, or perhaps, if you think about it, you are now beginning to be aware of the large number of publications that have shown us the boot country lifestyle in recent months. From the delightful landscape of Sicily, with Nicolo Leone’s profile is prominentTo follow or, simply, observe the trips of our luckiest friends to Tuscany Looks of some fashion experts And girls who type the most in search engines When we want to be inspired by style. Yes, we’ve all dreamed of spending a few days around Rome.

view gallery

tomato girls

,Volume sleeves: the most viral detail that will make your guests’ dress even more special

In a year in which the Airbnb tourism platform tells us that we Spaniards choose Italy’s capital as a second international destination Prefer to enjoy a holiday (Lisbon is in the first place) It seems no coincidence that, as the saying goes, all roads lead us – or at least lead to Rome. That’s just the case, because although the most successful walls on Instagram keep us in the era of sweet Life, on tiktok #tomatogirl break records, If you still don’t know what we’re talking about, think about all those photos you’ve seen lately of girls eating pasta or drinking a spritz, wearing skirts or linen outfits with airy flares. , wearing gold jewelry and hyper-feminine patterns. Green horizon or sunset. They would be perfect examples to define #tomatogirls. Of course, don’t be fooled by the name, as their clothes are not always like this it should be red, rather their costumes should follow the specific patterns of clothing found in all countries where this vegetable is widely consumed. or which is almost the same, Any Mediterranean Coast Destination,

This style is easy to recognize, but it appears to be becoming even more so as some celebrities have started wearing it. One of the star costumes that deserves this aesthetic, We’re talking about that airy dress, often in light colors and with floral or fruit print, which does nothing except repeat itself in looks for girls who have never worn them before. The garment we are referring to is a design that is presented specifically, usually in Plunging neckline, fitted waist and long, plunging long skirt, They can be short or medium sleeved and even As Selena Gomez Taught Us On two separate occasions in recent weeks, with elaborate handles.

Continue reading story

view gallery

tomato girls

,From ‘Barbiecore’ to Hello Kitty obsession: Guide to the aesthetic that fascinates ‘Gen Z’

yes to one #tomatogirl You can find her reading a book, drinking coffee alone in painted ceramic cups, wearing the outfit that is very popular among the girls we follow the most for her style. Combine this aesthetic with cottagecoreAnd it is more common to see them preparing a dinner of cheese and grapes on a gingham tablecloth in the backyard of a country house, or running and posing happily in front of the camera. with a wicker basket In the middle of a garden space. We found out by reviewing the trends that won this summer, and thus Kendall Jenner told us about it last yearWhen she charmed us all with a beautiful pink Rodarte dress that she chose to celebrate Thanksgiving and that, coincidentally, Selena Gomez also wore it In the video clip of his song, Immediately,

view gallery

tomato girls

If it is difficult to imagine Kardashian wearing such a romantic outfit, the truth is that recently Kylie Jenner has stunned us with many dresses Like her sister was wearing. Apart from this, other girls from whom we always keep giving fashion guidelines, as elle fanninghas shown us his devotion to this type of design.

view gallery

tomato girls

,What is ‘Cybercore’ and why has it revolutionized ‘Gen Z’s’ style?

It may seem like this trend will only be limited to summer 2023, however, fashion experts are already talking about it being a bet that’s here to stay. Even in our chambers between the seasons, Of course, although in summer sandals were your best allies, in autumn this shoe is replaced by For over the knee boots and denim jacket,